The third episode of Shane and Sally dives into the investigation of the murders of Sally McNelly and Shane Stewart. When the bodies were eventually found, strange details started to emerge. Join Karen Jacobs and Rob D’Amico in the podcast studio for an extended conversation featuring exclusive interviews with investigators and behind-the-scenes footage of evidence from the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office.
Inside the Episode: Bonus Video for ‘Shane and Sally’ Episode 3
Hosts Karen Jacobs and Rob D’Amico discuss the challenge of assembling a story using the evidence from the crime scene.
Comments