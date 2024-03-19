Shane Stewart loved his car. There’s no way he would have left it abandoned on the side of the road with the keys on the dash. That’s a detail Shane’s father, Marshall Stewart, couldn’t square, and it led him into his own investigation. Join hosts Rob D’Amico and Karen Jacobs in the podcast studio to explore some of the questions raised in the first episode of Shane and Sally, examining behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with subjects involved in the case.