“They were leaving the state because they were afraid of these people. And she said, ‘If you don’t hear from us in a couple of months, then we’re dead.’ ”

In the fall of 1987, Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly met through mutual friends and began dating. Shane was tall and confident. Sally loved to be the center of attention, and moved easily between groups of friends. Later that year, the two began spending more time with a group of teenagers who met up to practice occult rituals. Some friends say the group’s chants and candles were just games, but by the summer of 1988, something had changed. Sally told one friend that she and Shane were leaving San Angelo together, to get away from the group. That was just before the two of them disappeared.

Transcript

Rob D’Amico (voice-over): It’s June of 2017. John Gilbreath, who’s 52 years old at this time, is driving home to San Angelo from Austin. Gilbreath is the one who reached out to Marshall and Pat after Shane and Sally were killed, offering to help them solve the case.

His girlfriend is next to him in the passenger seat, and they’re nearly home, on the outskirts of San Angelo, when they’re pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy walks up to the car and says he saw Gilbreath change lanes without signaling. But now, standing by the window, he says he also smells marijuana. Gilbreath says yes, he does have a couple of joints with him, and the deputy decides to search the car.

In the pocket of a door, in a cigarette case, the deputy finds the joints. Then he pops the trunk. In there, he finds nearly another half-pound of marijuana. He also finds a Kevlar vest. And a .38-caliber pistol.

Gilbreath has a previous drug-related felony on his record—which means he isn’t allowed to have that gun. Now he’s facing prison time.

And his girlfriend is also facing possible charges because of the drugs in the car. So, back at the sheriff’s office in San Angelo, she starts talking. She says Gilbreath has more at home: scales, ledgers, and other evidence that he’s been selling drugs.

Nick Hanna, the Texas Ranger who was investigating Shane and Sally’s deaths, had considered Gilbreath a person of interest both because he was part of their social world and because of how he’d behaved after the murders: that he’d offered to help their parents investigate, and that he even showed up at the funeral home asking for an autopsy report.

But Nick needed a way in to get a closer look.

Nick Hanna: When we identified him as a person of interest, we began watching his activities closely. And we received some information that he was transporting narcotics from Austin to the San Angelo area.

On June 12, while Gilbreath was locked up in county jail, Nick went with sheriff deputies to Gilbreath’s home. It was a tiny blue house, in a middle-class neighborhood on the west side of town, near O. C. Fisher Lake. Inside, they did find more evidence that Gilbreath had been selling drugs. But that wasn’t all.

Nick Hanna: We saw some writings that were consistent with some of the crime scene at Shane and Sally’s location where their bodies were recovered. There was a fingernail and there was a lock of hair. And so as an investigator, I was pretty excited about that.

A fingernail. A lock of hair. Some cassette tapes, labeled “SS,” and handwritten notes that make reference to the murders—though inspectors won’t tell us what exactly they said. And then another item, described as, quote, “possible biological material possibly believed to be blood,” though we don’t know exactly what this was, whether it was a vial of blood or a few drops on a piece of fabric. Nick told us that sometimes, killers like to keep mementos like this of their victims.

Nick says the plan was to keep things quiet at first. They already had samples of Shane and Sally’s DNA, so they sent this new material to the lab to see if there was a match.

But meanwhile, a reporter with the local paper, the San Angelo Standard-Times, learned about Gilbreath’s arrest and the sensational evidence at his home. As soon as they reported it, the news spread fast.

Fox West Texas reporter Adam Schumes: In a cold case from the 1980s that also led to some shocking discoveries. Thanks for joining us, I’m Adam Schumes . . .

The Daily Mail, the New York Daily News, and Fox News all covered the story of fresh hope in an old cold case. Stories said this new evidence linked Gilbreath to the murders.

Almost every story ran Gilbreath’s mugshot too, with silver hair and a gray goatee, a gaunt face, and piercing eyes.

So for a few days in 2017, the mystery of Shane and Sally’s murder was international news, and John Gilbreath was its face.

For the gun possession charge, Gilbreath went away to federal prison.

Then the results came back from the crime lab.

Nick Hanna: It turns out it was not our victims’ DNA.

Karen Jacobs: So it didn’t match either one of them?

Nick Hanna: It didn’t match either one.

Investigators couldn’t say whose hair and fingernail Gilbreath had been keeping, but it wasn’t Shane or Sally’s.

Nick Hanna: Now, there were some writings there that indicated knowledge of the crime scene. Well, one obstacle you have is that: What did the initial investigator share with these suspects back when he did the interviews?

So, maybe an investigator had accidentally told Gilbreath some sensitive details during an interview. After all, even in 1988, Gilbreath had been making calls, offering to help investigate. Maybe he was just taking notes on what he’d learned.

Suddenly Gilbreath’s arrest didn’t look like such a big break after all.

But the media blitz had already hung the suspicion squarely on Gilbreath. And, to this day, I can’t find any news reports that followed up to say this was all a dead end, that the DNA didn’t match. In fact, this past year, whenever I went back to San Angelo, I’d ask anyone I met about the Shane and Sally case. And so many times I heard, “Oh, I thought they just caught that guy.”

Gilbreath served a little over two years behind bars. He was released in June of 2019.

Of course, we wanted to hear his side of this. And we had questions about the evidence found at his home. What was on those cassette tapes? Nick and Terry wouldn’t tell us. And what was with the fingernail and the lock of hair?

I did some digging, and at one point, I was pretty sure I found Gilbreath’s number.

[Phone ringing]

Automated voice: Your call has been forwarded to an automatic voice message system . . .

But no answer. No reply to texts or voicemails.

[Phone beep]

Rob D’Amico: Hi, this is Rob D’Amico. I’m a journalist here in Texas . . .

At one point, a guy answered the phone—I thought I had him—but as soon as I introduced myself, he hung up. Finally, we learned Gilbreath was living with his mother in San Angelo. So I went to see him.

[Doorbell rings, wind chimes sound]

[Door opens]

Rob D’Amico: Oh, hi.

John Gilbreath’s mother: Hi.

Rob D’Amico: My name’s Rob D’Amico and I’m a journalist. I was looking for John Gilbreath.

John Gilbreath’s mother: What’re you looking for him for?

Rob D’Amico: I’m doing a podcast on the . . .

His mother told me he wasn’t there.

Rob D’Amico: Yeah, I understand—

John Gilbreath’s mother: If you leave your card or something… if I happen to see him…

I never heard anything. So I wrote him a letter. I told him we really wanted to give him a chance to explain his perspective. But no answer. When I went back to San Angelo, I tried knocking again.

Rob D’Amico: Hey, it’s Rob D’Amico, I was just checking in again to see if John was around.

John Gilbreath’s mother: He’s not around and he said he has no comment for you.

Rob D’Amico: Oh, okay, so he got my letter?

John Gilbreath’s mother: I don’t know.

Rob D’Amico: Oh, okay, yeah, he might’ve picked it up because I left one on the door, so. . . . Okay. All right, well thanks then, sorry to make you get up.

John Gilbreath, who’d asked to help Marshall investigate Shane’s death, who showed up at the doorstep of Sally’s parents, who became the most visible person of interest in the investigation, and who, it turns out, was a key figure in Shane and Sally’s world—he’s not talking. At least, not yet.

From Texas Monthly, this is “Shane and Sally.” I’m Rob D’Amico.

Karen Jacobs (voice-over): And I’m Karen Jacobs. This is episode two: “Lost Horizons.”

[Voices in background on videotape]

Shane’s aunt on videotape: Yeah, I’ve got you, Shane . . .

[Music plays in background]

Rob D’Amico (voice-over): I was at Marshall Stewart’s house one day, when he handed me a box of VHS tapes. He didn’t remember everything that was on them, but from 1988 into the early nineties, as he investigated Shane and Sally’s deaths, he often brought his camcorder along. Now he wanted me to have the tapes. He figured the footage might help us out one day.

I got the tapes digitized and started to watch them, one by one. Mostly, they were footage of the graffiti at the lake, or of newspaper stories about the murders. But as soon as I saw this one, I could tell it was different.

[Music plays on videotape]

According to the label on the tape, this was May 21, 1988: just a few weeks before Shane died.

In this video, Shane is charming. He’s wearing a short-sleeved, white button-down shirt and at one point, he rolls up a sleeve and flexes for the camera. It’s a little burst of teenage bravado in a room full of older relatives and little kids. But what I notice even more is his wide, goofy grin. He just seems really happy.

Shane Stewart on videotape: Hello Aunt Jess, how you doing?

Shane’s aunt on videotape: Hi Shane.

Last summer, Karen and I went back to Marshall’s house, and at his dining room table we sat down with him and Shane’s older brother, Sean. I opened this video again on my laptop and hit play.

[Music plays on videotape]

Marshall Stewart: That’s Shane and his mom.

Sean Stewart: Yeah. He got stuck out at a [laughs] in Slidell, Texas, during a family bluegrass. . . .

They decided this tape was a reunion with Shane’s mom’s side of the family, in a small town north of Fort Worth. Family members are circled up together playing guitars, fiddles, and banjos. Shane and his mom are in the back of the room, standing side by side and laughing, swaying to the music as they talk. Shane’s mom has short brown hair and a dark sweater, and she smiles as the camera comes in close.

Shane’s hair is bleached blond, cut short in the front and longer in the back. The woman holding the camera, one of Shane’s aunts, asks him about his new haircut.

Shane pulls out his driver’s license to show his old hair color.

Shane’s aunt on videotape: Was your hair really brown, or what was it?

Shane Stewart on videotape: Darker than hers.

Shane’s aunt on videotape: Really?

Shane Stewart on videotape: You wanna see my driver’s license? I can hold it up at the same time. Let me hold it up at the same time.

Marshall Stewart: Those are his uncles. That’s him and his mom. That’s what he looked like when he came home. . . .

Shane’s aunt on videotape: Twenty years from now you can come back and look at this.

Shane Stewart on videotape: Yep. Just me and mom at a party.

Shane’s aunt on videotape: Yep, you’ll have to come up and see it on my television.

Shane Stewart on videotape: Yeah, that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna bring my kids maybe. Say, “Looky here, that’s what I looked like with blond hair…”

Sitting around Marshall’s dining table, a few moments passed silently between us. Then I stopped the tape.

Those few seconds are all that Marshall has of Shane’s voice.

That visit might also have been the last time Shane’s mom, Caroline, saw her son. She’d left Marshall and moved to Dallas in 1985, while Shane stayed behind in San Angelo.

Caroline Stewart died in March 2023. I never got to speak with her, but late last year I did talk with her husband, J. J. Edwards. We talked about how the news hit her when Shane was killed.

J. J. Edwards: And she was in Dallas going to LVN school, trying to start her life over. But that thing with Shane just crashed her, she just barely overcame enough to be able to continue with life.

You know, I struggled with her, trying to help her come up out of that depression. She did terrible at times and pretty well at times, and it was uphill battle all the way, but in the end, she—it was kind of at peace with herself.

And while Marshall had thrown himself into trying to investigate the case, J. J. told me that—as much as Caroline wanted to know the truth—even a call from investigators could make it impossible for her to leave the house.

J. J. Edwards: Yeah, bringing it up was one of those, it’s like a curse, you know? She just lived with that curse.

[Wind blowing, birds chirping]

Karen Jacobs (voice-over): Here’s another home movie.

Between flashes of black and white static, there’s an open field, a grassy hill dotted with gray headstones, with tall, manicured trees in the distance. In the foreground, a patch of fresh green grass, and a row of bright flower arrangements. The place where Shane and Sally are buried.

Pat Wade: Once the two were reunited, we did not want them separated.

Here’s Sally’s mother, Pat.

Pat Wade: So we picked out pink and blue caskets, and had them buried together. And we buried them at a cemetery that’s very close to the drag or the main street there because the kids would have wanted to be out there where the action is. They wouldn’t have wanted a nice, quiet little place somewhere.

They only dated for a few months: the fall of 1987, then again for a while in ’88. But because their young lives ended there, and because of how they died, in many ways it’s their relationship that has come to define their lives.

[Birds chirping]

Marshall Stewart on videotape: Love you kids.

It’s hard to hear, but Marshall whispers, “Love you kids.” The picture zooms in on Shane’s headstone on the left, a rectangle of gray stone laid flat in the grass, then pans right, past the flowers, to Sally’s.

She was buried with her prom dress.

Pat Wade: Yes. There really wasn’t much left after all that time out there in the weather and the animals. So we just folded it and put it in the casket. And she was beautiful with it on.

A man steps across the frame, holding a sparkler, and takes a place beside Sally’s grave. This is her stepdad, Bill Wade. Pat walks up next, followed by Marshall. They’re both carrying sparklers as well, shielding them from the wind, and one by one, they plant them in the ground. It’s Pat who speaks.

Pat Wade on videotape: Just like a sparkler, life begins, and either burns fast or slow.

She says: “Just like a sparkler, life begins, and either burns fast or slow.” Then Bill reaches out and wraps his arm around Pat. Marshall kneels, and then Bill and Pat do too.



Karen Jacobs: Let’s back up a little bit. Tell me what Sally was like. I don’t know her, I’d like to know her personally; tell me about her.

Pat Wade: Sally was absolutely full of life. She was a joy. I was very young when I had Sally, and we more or less grew up together. We loved to go skating; we would skate, and we’d run, and go to playgrounds. We did everything together.

Here’s Bill Wade again.

Karen Jacobs: So, how old was Sally when you met her?

Bill Wade: Let’s see, ’84—she would have been fourteen.

Pat and Sally lived in the same apartment complex as Bill. That’s where Pat and Bill met and started dating. In 1984 they got married and moved their new family of three into a bigger home.

Bill Wade: So, it was just the two of them for so long. It was a little bit of a worry that Sally would feel pushed out or alienated, but she didn’t seem to.

As Sally got older, Pat says she did become a bit rebellious. Looking back now, she thinks that Sally was wanting more from her, more of her time, but Pat says she was too young, or too busy, to see what her daughter needed.

Today, she understands there were parts of her daughter’s life she never really got to know.

Pat Wade: She had friends that maybe lived in the neighborhood or from school that would come to visit. But then there was a friend set we didn’t find out about until later on. Maybe she would tell me she was going to see one friend, and she would be somewhere else. But it seems that she actually had two sets of friends.

But those secrets were nothing compared to the dark rumors that surfaced later. The ones that were publicized by Unsolved Mysteries, about Sally being part of some sinister, Satan-worshiping cult. Pat says that just doesn’t sound like the daughter she knew.

Pat Wade: You know, I think that was probably a made-up deal. Sally actually had her little Bible—I still have it, and she was so not into that sort of thing. I mean the kids were all listening to Ozzy Osbourne–type music and stuff like that. But nothing that was really dark, or like what we heard when all this happened.

For Pat and for Marshall, those dark rumors were hard to square with the San Angelo they knew. San Angelo is three hours from bigger cities like San Antonio, or even Lubbock. It’s one of the biggest cities in the country that doesn’t have an interstate running through it—it’s always felt a little isolated, even protected. Here’s how Marshall remembers the town back then.

Marshall Stewart: Back in those days, there was a hometown feel to it all. When you went into the grocery store, you almost always saw people that you knew. Everybody shopped at the same place. It wasn’t a large, dynamic town at that point in time. So, just a good town to raise kids and raise a family, and have a secure lifestyle.

In other words, maybe not the most thrilling place to grow up. There was “the Drag,” the big commercial strip along Sherwood Way, which you could drive down, turn around, and then drive back in the other direction. And then there was the sprawling Sunset Mall, which was just a few years old. That was one of Sally’s hangouts.

Sally’s friend: We were more into just going to the mall, hanging out, listening to—I liked Prince. I was in love with Prince at that time. Purple Rain, that was in ’84, though.

This is a friend of Sally’s, who asked us not to use her name out of fear for her safety.



Sally’s friend: That was just how we were, and we’d just do weird stuff with our hair. It was punk-rock time.

She remembers nights they went out to O. C. Fisher Lake, to race up and down the hills.

Sally’s friend: You would go out there with your lights off at nighttime—they would tell you to watch out for the goat man, which is fictional, but. . . . It was like a rollercoaster, but if you knew the roads you could do it with your lights off and it was fun. So, I mean, we were just having fun. We weren’t gonna go harm nobody, none of us was.

Karen Jacobs: Were there drugs or drinking, or—?

Sally’s friend: She liked to party, she did. I mean, I didn’t like alcohol. We smoked weed every now and then but that was it. We smoked cigarettes.

Karen Jacobs: So, what do you know about all the stories about the Satanic cult and all that?

Sally’s friend: Mmhmm [affirmative] . . . out at O. C. Fisher Lake.

Karen Jacobs: You knew it was going on, and Sally knew? And was she hanging out with that group?

Sally’s friend: After I left, yeah.

Karen Jacobs: Did she tell you about it?

Sally’s friend: We just would hear what they would do, but there was no evidence, no proof. And now you look at it, they could be just talking just to scare you, so I don’t know.

Rob D’Amico (voice-over): We reached out to other friends of Sally’s whose names turn up in the case records. Most of them said they didn’t want to be interviewed, or asked that we not record them.

Some of them said they were worried about what might happen to them if they spoke out. And a lot of them said it just hurts too much to open these doors.

From the conversations we did have, though, I got the sense that Sally was charismatic and outgoing, and moved easily between groups of friends. One guy told me how she’d stopped him outside school one day to give him a silk-screen print of a unicorn she’d made.

Diane: She was theatrical. You know what I mean? She was always the one that was pretty much the center of attention.

This is another friend of Sally’s, who asked that we not use her name because she’s moved away from San Angelo and wants to protect her privacy. We’ll call her Diane.

Diane: She learned how to entertain herself. And I think that doing things like that, dabbling in things like that, made life interesting for her.

Diane said one time, they drove out together to O. C. Fisher Lake, where a few people were circled around a Ouija board.

Diane: . . . And there was some really freaky stuff. I don’t know if it was the power of suggestion or what, but rocks were moving. Just some weird, weird things happening.

Karen Jacobs: Wow.

Diane: And so I just felt like, you know, this is creeping me out.

Neither of them stayed too long that night. But Diane said their friends kept on messing with occult rituals. And as much as it pushed Diane away, she says it seemed to pull Sally in.

Diane: I had borrowed Sally’s blue jean jacket once, and I had reached my hand in the pocket, and I found a note. And, you know, back then we folded them up really kind of cool in the eighties, you know what I mean?

Karen Jacobs: Yes.

Diane: And so being that age, what are you going to do? You’re going to read it. So I did. And it was talking about necromancers. And so I was like, oh, that’s weird. I didn’t know what a necromancer was. So I went to my mom and I asked her, and she said, “Go look it up.” And so I did. And when I did, I was like, oh. . . . Of course, when you’re young, you are curious, you’re like hmmm, but I knew that getting involved in something like that wasn’t a good idea.

Around this time, Sally got to know a tall, confident, brown-haired sixteen-year-old kid named Shane. He was a couple years behind Sally in school, and it’s easy to imagine why Sally’s fun and adventurous spirit would have been so captivating. Shane and Sally had a few friends in common, and they all hung out together. At some point in the fall of 1987, they started dating.

Much of their relationship—what they saw in each other, how they felt in one another’s company—we’re never really going to know. And while their relationship wasn’t exactly a secret at home, they didn’t spend a lot of time with one another’s parents. It’s not exactly the sort of thing that investigators wrote down in their reports.

Here’s Pat:

Pat Wade: I didn’t know Shane very well. I met him on several occasions and he was very kind. And he was soft spoken, he [was] respectful, and Sally was crazy about him. I could just see her light up when he was around, and he with her.

Marshall Stewart: It just seemed like a small group of kids that were together at that point in time from ’87 through ’88. It was later that I found out that they’d become boyfriend and girlfriend and I go, “Oh, here we go.”