The second episode of Shane and Sally explores the influence of satanism, on both the investigation and the victims themselves. Did the occult play a role in the teenagers’ disappearance? Was that suspicion a sensationalist overreaction? Join Karen Jacobs and Rob D’Amico in the podcast studio for an extended conversation featuring exclusive home movies and interviews with investigators.
Inside the Episode: Bonus Video for ‘Shane and Sally’ Episode 2
Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly went missing during the height of the nation’s “Satanic panic,” and hosts Karen Jacobs and Rob D’Amico discuss the impact of the cult obsession.
Comments