The sixth episode of Shane and Sally explores a long-examined suspect, Heath Davis, and the unsolved burglary of Shane Stewart’s house shortly after the teens went missing. At the center of the mystery: Shane’s stolen black cowboy hat, reports that Davis was wearing a black Stetson hat around the same time, and, most mysterious of all—a Stetson hat pin found with Shane’s body. Rob and Karen become determined to track Heath down, and they manage to locate him through a skillful act of investigative sleuthing.