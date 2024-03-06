From the Texas Monthly team behind the podcasts Tom Brown’s Body and Stephenville comes another true story of crime and suspicion—this time set against a backdrop of occult rituals, drug deals, kidnapping, and corruption in an isolated West Texas town. Read the full announcement here. Look for Shane & Sally on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen. And throughout the series, dive deeper into the story with bonus videos at texasmonthly.com/shaneandsally.
Preview: ‘Shane & Sally’ True Crime Podcast
The new series launches March 19. Reporters Rob D’Amico and Karen Jacobs investigate the cold-case murder of two San Angelo teenagers during the height of the nation’s “Satanic panic.”
Video Credit: Video by Owen Scwartzbard
