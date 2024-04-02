Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Read the transcript below.

“This is the devil’s playground down here, and you have to be very careful.”

In this episode, we take a closer look at two of the people investigators have suspected: Steve Schafer and John Gilbreath. Witnesses told authorities that Schafer was the leader of a local satanic group whose members included Shane and Sally, though Schafer says he was never part of the group.

Gilbreath is the man who, in 2017, was found to have suspicious evidence in his home, including a lock of hair, a fingernail, and notes about Shane and Sally’s murder scene. While authorities have since found that the DNA from this evidence doesn’t match Shane or Sally, Sheriff Nick Hanna says Gilbreath’s behavior after the murders—repeatedly claiming to know the manner of the killings—still arouses suspicion.

Transcript

Karen Jacobs (voice-over): A note to our listeners that this episode includes discussion of suicide.

When sheriff’s investigators heard that Sally McNelly’s driver’s license had been found in a hallway at the San Angelo Police Department, you can imagine, they were shocked.

It was March of 1989, eight months after Sally disappeared, and four months after her remains were found. All that time, her purse had been missing.

So how did her license end up in that hallway? The sheriff’s office was the one investigating Shane and Sally’s murders, so what was this evidence doing at the city police department?

Here’s Randy Swick, the officer who remembers finding her license:

Randy Swick: Back hallway, which basically ran the full length of the building. This hallway led into an outer office outside of communications. This is where everybody carried their evidence and put it up.

Rob D’Amico: Okay.

Randy Swick: I was walking into communications, and I saw her driver’s license laying in the hallway, and I picked it up and it was Sally McNelly’s.

You might remember that Larry Counts was convinced that Randy had something to do with the murders. For the record, Randy says Larry is completely wrong about him. And you will hear more about that later.

Sally’s license was, potentially, a huge break in the case. Whoever had her license before Randy found it could have been the one who killed her, or at least could’ve known who did. Figuring out exactly where the license had been would be key.

Investigators eventually connected the license to some stolen toolboxes that had been recovered, and were being stored in a room off that same hallway.

Here’s Nick Hanna, the sheriff in San Angelo:

Nick Hanna: We can only deduce that the driver’s license came from those toolboxes. We don’t know that, and the fact that they were just carrying them in, and maybe they slipped through a crack . . . We don’t know how that happened. We can’t prove that that driver’s license wasn’t laying there two or three days before the toolboxes even got there.

It turned out the toolboxes had been stolen by a sixteen-year-old named Dustie Large. Dustie wasn’t a suspect in Shane and Sally’s murders, so investigators wanted to know who he stole the toolboxes from. They found a friend of Dustie’s, who told them Dustie had talked about stealing the toolboxes out of a truck, and finding a license in one of them.

Rob D’Amico (voice-over): We have the address where that truck was parked, and I actually messaged the guy who lived there. I asked about the stolen toolboxes, and he told me about one friend who used to park in his driveway when he’d come over to drink beer. And this seems to be where investigators make the connection between Sally’s license and their short list of suspects. Because that friend’s name was Steve Schafer.

From Texas Monthly, this is Shane and Sally. I’m Rob D’Amico.

Karen Jacobs (voice-over): And I’m Karen Jacobs. This is episode four: “The Devil and the Lost Boy.“

Rob D’Amico (voice-over): I’ve spent the last year making trips to San Angelo, staying for a few days to interview sources, and knocking on doors.

One day last August, our team was waiting in a car across the street from John Gilbreath’s home. I’d heard that he usually got off work around the same time each day, and I wanted to see if he’d talk with us.

That’s when my phone rang.

Rob D’Amico: In a perfect world if he—

[phone ringing]

Rob D’Amico: A San Angelo number. Hello?

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: Rob, I was calling you back.

It was one of Steve Schafer’s neighbors, someone investigators had interviewed a few years earlier. She’d rather not use her name, but was willing to be recorded.

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: My kids used to sit out on the porch and watch the devil walk down and talk to that guy.

Rob D’Amico: When you say the devil, do you mean little Steve?

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: Yeah.

Rob D’Amico: Okay, got it.

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: That’s what we called him because he cut up animals and stuff in his backyard and threw ’em on a big pit. Two or three or four o’clock in the morning you could just hear ’em squealing and then they just quit. Oh, my kids have horror stories about that place over there.

By the time investigators spoke with her, they’d already heard that Schafer was a ringleader in an occult group with Shane and Sally. When Schafer’s neighbor told them this story, it would’ve fit. I’d read her statement in their notes, and I wanted to hear more. She invited us over to her house the next day.

Her daughter met us at the door.

[knocking on door]

Rob D’Amico: Hi.

Woman at door: Hi, can I help you?

Rob D’Amico: Hi, yeah, I’m Rob D’Amico, I was looking for . . .

We sat down at the dining table. We were surrounded by family photos and mementos from her dad’s old barber shop.

She told us about one time she walked across the street to Schafer’s house.

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: I was in it around ‘90. That’s when, around that time he was in jail.

Schafer’s grandmother had called and asked her for a favor. She wondered if—while Schafer was in jail—she could come over to his place, and help her take care of his pet snakes.

She didn’t like snakes, but she agreed to help. They walked over together.

Rob D’Amico: Yeah. I didn’t know there was multiple snakes.

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: They’re in that bathroom right behind the kitchen. And there was something that kept ’em from getting out under the door, and I said, “I’m not going in there.” She said, “well, I just want you to look and see if they’re bullsnakes or rattlesnakes.” They were humongous. They were probably that big in diameter and probably eight, ten foot long.

She says she wasn’t ready for any of what she saw in the house. The walls were painted black. Hanging from the walls, she says she saw knives, saws, and chains. But what stunned her was what she saw in the living room. It was the devil.

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: As you walk in the door, on the left-hand side is the wall that divides the bedrooms from the living room. And it was a huge mural about this long, as long as that portion of that wall. And the devil was approximately five to six foot tall. And he held a pitchfork and had four or five, six little devils behind him.

Today, Schafer’s former neighbor is eighty years old, with snow-white hair. She says she has some eye problems now, but she says she knows what she saw back then.

Steve Schafer’s neighbor: That’s a definite yes, I know. That’s not hearsay. And my eyesight was 20/20 then.

It’s the same story she told Nick Hanna in 2014, before he and Terry searched the house themselves. By then, Steve Schafer had been a suspect for a long time.

Early on, a Texas Ranger wrote that Steve Schafer was, quote, “our best suspect.” And reading through the case file, you can see why he’d think so.

Teenagers told investigators that Schafer creeped them out, that he’d walk around with a sawed-off shotgun on a strap around his neck.

Jimmy Burnett, another of the suspects, told sheriff’s deputies that Schafer was the “high priest” of the local satanic cult. And John Gilbreath told investigators about a cult meeting at O.C. Fischer Lake where Schafer led chants around a fire.

And Gilbreath admitted that he’d been watching Schafer’s house, that in the months after Shane and Sally were killed, he’d been messing with Schafer to try and “stir him up.” Once, he said, he took a Led Zeppelin poster, and he wrote on it, “thou shalt not kill,” and threw the poster on Schafer’s yard.

Investigators collected a lot of rumors about Schafer in those first few months. But he also had a way of putting himself back in their sights.

Between 1988 and 2021—just in Tom Green County—Schafer was jailed more than twenty times. Some of these were for minor charges, some were for drug possession, and then there were also theft, and assault—including against his wife.

When investigators interviewed Schafer about Shane and Sally, he denied being involved in the murders.

But investigators have come back to Schafer again and again, hoping for more. And when Nick Hanna listed the suspects, Steve Schafer was still the first name he mentioned.

Karen Jacobs (voice-over): When I began looking into this case in 2018, my team and I found Steve Schafer living in a small town northeast of San Angelo.

[sound of car door, wind]

His home was a white trailer with a small front porch. On the railing was a wooden decorative cat, and over the front window was a big Confederate flag. A producer on our team, Dawn Johnson, walked up to his front door and knocked.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Hello?

Steve Schafer: Hello.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Is your name Steve Schafer?

Steve Schafer: Yeah.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Hi, my name’s Dawn.

Schafer wore a black durag, a black Harley Davidson cut-off T-shirt, and jeans. He had a light brown mustache and a few days’ worth of stubble.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: I’m actually a filmmaker and I’m doing a documentary about the Shane and Sally case.

Steve Schafer: Yeah. I’m glad they finally caught that dude. But they didn’t charge him with murder though, know what I’m saying? It’s kind of weird.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Who was it? Who did they—?

Steve Schafer: John Gilbreath.

Schafer tells her, “I’m glad they finally caught that dude,” but “they didn’t charge him with murder, though.” This was December of 2018, about a year and a half after the news of John Gilbreath’s arrest.

Dawn asked if he’d do an interview on camera, but Schafer said no. He didn’t want the attention. He said the police were still hassling him about the murders, and he had nothing to do with them. He also said Shane had been his best friend.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: So why do you think John killed them?

Steve Schafer: They fought over Sally for years. I broke them apart I don’t know how many times. At first it was okay because they just fist-fought, and then it got to where they wanted to stab each other. You know what I’m saying? And John liked Sally, and that’s where the confrontation was every time. You know what I’m saying?

Dawn Cooper Johnson: But if he liked Sally so much, why would he shoot her?

Steve Schafer: I guess . . . I don’t know. John was never very smart.

Schafer immediately blamed John Gilbreath, and said that’s all he knew. So Dawn tried to get him talking about the rest of the group, and how Steve fit in.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: So this cult, were you ever . . . go to any of those things or involved in any of that?

Steve Schafer: No. I kind of lucked out on that deal. When we were younger, they had little get-togethers down in a place called Little Africa, this little wooded area, and we were kind of the riffraff. We got high and smoked weed and drank beer. But we’d sneak down there and surprise them and beat them up.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: So you would beat up people in the cult?

Steve Schafer: Yeah, when we were younger, yeah. They’d wear these dark brown robes and do a little circle up, and we just thought it was crap, so we’d hop out and scare the hell out of them. From what I hear, that’s what marked me, ’cause I paid for their sins, so . . .

Remember, in the records we have, Steve Schafer is the guy people said was the leader of the occult group. One guy called him the “high priest.” Now, Schafer was suggesting he’d been set up by the real cult members, as revenge for all the times he beat them up.

Dawn also asked Schafer if he knew anything about the gun that Sally turned in to detectives. Because remember, Terry Lowe, the sheriff’s investigator, told us that Schafer is the one who gave Sally the gun.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Well, I don’t know if you saw that Unsolved Mysteries thing, but they said that they had turned in a gun to the police.

Steve Schafer: Yeah, I heard they were talking to some detective and they wanted to know who the detective was. I never knew any of that, but something’s weird there because that’s all I was asked, is if I knew the detective, and I said I didn’t know.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Right. But Shane and Sally had turned in a gun when they were still alive, and then they were working with—

Steve Schafer: Yeah, I don’t know if the detective was around back then or not.

Instead of addressing the gun, Schafer goes right into accusations against cops in San Angelo. He calls them crooked. He says one put a gun to his head, pistol-whipped him, and told him to leave town.

Steve Schafer: San Angelo’s always been like that. Ever since I was little, San Angelo’s always been a bad town.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: I know there were all these rumors about a satanic cult.

Steve Schafer: Yeah, that’s what runs Angelo. Everybody knows that. Ninety-nine percent of the cult own San Angelo. Nothing goes on without getting their say.

Schafer says everyone knows the satanic cult runs San Angelo. And it doesn’t sound like he’s talking about kids in robes. Steve said that Shane got caught up in some of this . . .

Steve Schafer: See, Shane came to me before he disappeared and he was white as a ghost. And Sally kept elbowing him. I can remember it. And she kept elbowing him, telling him to shut up. And he kept telling me, “I need a gun. I need money. I need a gun, I need money.” And I told him, “I can’t do nothing right now. Come back in the morning and I’ll help you out.” So I was at my grandma’s and I never saw him again.

I think that’s why. He saw something he shouldn’t have seen, and when he talked to that one detective and told that one detective what he saw, that’s what got him.

Karen Jacobs (voice-over): In the reports we’ve seen, there were all kinds of reasons to believe that Steve Schafer knew what happened to Shane and Sally. And maybe he really does. But on the porch that day, he sounded just as lost as everyone else.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Hey Steve?

And he’s carried a reminder of Shane and Sally all these years.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Yeah, sorry, I forgot one thing as I was driving away. I heard that you have a tattoo.

Steve Schafer: Of their names? Yeah.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Oh, I see.

Steve Schafer: I have both of them.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: When did you get those?

Steve Schafer: Oh s—, about three years after everything happened.

On the front of each arm, just above his inside elbow, there’s a small, faded black cross. On his right arm, in tall script lettering, is “Shane.” Beneath the cross on his left arm is “Sally.”

Steve Schafer: Yeah I was gonna get sleeves all the way up, and when all that s— happened, I stopped right there.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Okay, that’s it. All right, thank you.

Steve Schafer: Good luck.

Dawn Cooper Johnson: Take care.

A couple of months after that, I got a package in the mail. Actually, it was addressed to “Reporter, Sally / Shane.”

Steve Schafer had kept in touch with Dawn. He’d texted her warnings about the dangerous people in San Angelo who wanted to make sure nobody solved the murders. And he decided to send me a journal he’d been keeping over the past two decades, in case it might help us.

There are pages filled with conspiracy theories. But there are also more personal memories. Schafer writes, “I was very wild–and Shane was the opposite. . . . I smoked pot and drank. Shane didn’t, but we got along great. I introduced him to a girl named Sally. I didn’t mean for them to fall in love but they did. Sally was into devil worship and Shane and I grew apart.”

And there’s also an alibi. He writes: “My friend went missing on July Fourth. That night I was at my grandma’s house. My truck was broken down outside, so I didn’t go anywhere that night.”

Rob D’Amico (voice-over): As we kept looking into the case this year, we had so many more questions for Schafer. What exactly does he say happened to Shane and Sally? Did he give the gun to Sally, and could he tell us why? And what about Sally’s driver’s license? What does he think about the theory that her license ended up at the police department after getting stolen from his truck?

In the years since he spoke with Dawn, Schafer had moved. And he wasn’t answering calls at his old number. I got a tip that he was living with family in Fort Worth. So I tried an address there.

[wind blowing]

Automated Ring doorbell voice: We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now.

Rob D’Amico: Hi, it’s Rob D’Amico, I’m a reporter with Texas Monthly. I tried to contact Steve several times and if you could give me a call . . .

But they never called me back. Then I finally reached a cousin of his, who helped me get in touch with Schafer’s oldest daughter. But his daughter said there wasn’t anything more Schafer wanted to tell us.

We’d have to see what more we could learn without his help.

Last May, I managed to reach a guy named Levi Ball. Levi’s name comes up a few times in the case file. People said he was part of the satanic cult, and one said the group used to hang out at Levi’s house.

But Levi told me that wasn’t true.

Levi Ball: No, no. None of the friends I hung out at that point in time were like that. They weren’t satanists or nothing like that.

Rob D’Amico: Yeah. And then there’s, you know . . . for instance, Marshall Stewart, Shane’s dad, showed me some pictures that he found in Shane’s stuff of this guy, I don’t know who he is, dressed in a black cape and, like, with a sheep’s horn dagger, and he’s cut himself on each chest and there’s blood running down, and he’s flashing the Satan sign. And—

Levi Ball: Yeah, I never knew anybody like that.

And remember the house where Schafer lived, the rock house, where investigators brought a priest to interpret any satanic symbols they might run into?

Rob D’Amico: I mean, one weird thing was that they did eventually go into Schafer’s house, and they said that everything inside was painted black, everything except for a red doorknob and that—

Levi Ball: No, he painted everything battleship gray.

Rob D’Amico: Battleship gray. Huh. They said there was mirrors and, like, S&M-type retention chains and stuff like that.

Levi Ball: I don’t know about all that.

Remember, Schafer’s neighbor was sure of what she saw in 1990. And Nick and Terry had such creepy memories of the house when they saw it in 2014.

But Levi was very specific about the color of the walls. He said the house was nothing like the way it was described in the case files. There are two sides here, and both are so certain about what they saw. Maybe they were all right, and Schafer just redecorated from time to time.

There’s another wrinkle about the accounts of Schafer’s house. He moved out of the house a decade before Nick and Terry came by. Another family had been living there in between. So how much of what they saw had anything to do with Schafer?

So, was Schafer really the high priest of a satanic cult, or was it all just rumors that spun out of control? We needed someone who could get us closer to the real Steve Schafer.

Then last August, we caught a break: one of Schafer’s aunts, who asked not to be named, agreed to meet while we were in San Angelo.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: Hi, guys.

Karen Jacobs: Hello.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: How are y’all? Welcome . . . here, this way, that way. That thing doesn’t stay shut. [laughs]

She led us through her house, and past her pet birds, to the kitchen table where we talked.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: Would you like some coffee? I got Texas Pecan . . .

Rob D’Amico: Doesn’t matter, whatever you’ve got made.

Karen Jacobs: I’ll take Texas Pecan. I love it.

She gave us a window into Schafer’s life that we hadn’t been able to get from anyone else.

Rob D’Amico: But what was he like as a kid?

Steve Schafer’s aunt: He was a good kid.

She told us Schafer was deeply hurt by a series of tragedies when he was young.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: He had a good childhood before my grandfather passed away. That was tough. That was his best friend. And then to lose his mother, my sister . . . I mean, he’s been through a lot.

When Schafer was thirteen, his great-grandfather drowned in a boating accident on the Concho River. Schafer had been fishing with his great-grandfather when they spotted a baby goat downriver struggling to swim. Schafer went to go help the goat, and when he returned, his great-grandfather was gone.

Schafer’s aunt says Schafer blamed himself, but there was nothing he could’ve done. Her grandfather had gotten caught in the fishing line, pulled into the water, and drowned.

Then, when Schafer was fifteen, his mother went into the hospital for a minor surgery, and suffered a spinal injury while she was there. She went into a coma, and died a month later.

But as rumors spread about Schafer and the cult, and Shane and Sally, some sources told investigators they believed Schafer was the one who’d killed his great-grandfather and his mother.

These tragedies turned into whispers of the evil he had—supposedly—always been capable of.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: That Steve had pulled the plug on his mama, that he was in there alone when she died, that’s a lie. An out and out lie. I was there, my mother was there, my dad was there, my sister was there.

According to Schafer’s aunt, the sinister descriptions of his old house—the black walls full of knives and chains and devils—are just more of the same.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: I’m telling you, every day I lived right down the street. I was over in that house and there was nothing. My mama would’ve gotten the switch and she would’ve whipped him and stood there until he painted over everything. Uh-uh. That was a lie.

Devil or no devil, Schafer has said he couldn’t have been there when Shane and Sally were killed because he was with his grandmother that night.

And his aunt was the first person we heard who could back up his alibi.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: I know with all my heart. Because of July Fourth, and I told you, we were out at the lake. I had to call my mama when I got home and it was late, twelve-thirty, one o’clock. He was there. He was grounded.

I hear him talking. He come into the kitchen and he’s talking to my mom. My mother was sitting at the table. And my daddy got up before five o’clock, around five o’clock every morning. Steven was there when my daddy got up. So there’s no way, there was no time. And I know for a fact because I was on the phone with her when we had gotten back.

She believes Schafer. And she believes what he told us back on his porch—that there were powerful, dangerous forces at work in San Angelo, and that they played a role in Shane and Sally’s deaths.

Steve Schafer’s aunt: They were sweet kids, but they also had gotten off into drugs and they also—she had gotten into the occult.

Rob D’Amico: How did you get the sense Sally was involved in the occult?

Steve Schafer’s aunt: Well, things that Steven had said. And you got to understand, I worked at Juvenile Justice Center, okay, so I had to deal with a lot of kids that were into the occult back then. When you’re getting involved and learning the things about the occult, you have to stand very firm because God’s real and so is the devil. And this is the devil’s playground down here, and you have to be very careful.