Texas Monthly

Politics
Rick Perry Delivers the Gospel of ‘Energy Realism’

Mar 7, 2018 By Michael Hardy

In a campaign-style speech at an energy conference in Houston on Wednesday, Secretary of Energy Rick Perry announced a national energy policy that he dubbed “the new energy realism.” The tenets of this new approach, he said, were a belief in innovation rather than regulation and a warm embrace of the fossil fuels that scientists believe are responsible for climate change. With near-messianic fervor, the former Texas governor extolled the… Read Story

