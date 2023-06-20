For the kids in Stephenville—and this was exactly the way I remember it growing up in Temple—weekends were pretty much always the same. Friday nights in the fall meant high school football. On Sundays, everything was closed. Everyone was in church. But on Saturday nights . . .

Bryan Burrough: You would ride between the Dairy Queens, is that right?

Cindy Hayes: The drag.

Bryan Burrough: Were y’all drag buddies?

Cindy Hayes: Yeah, we would drag together. Usually in her car. Sometimes mine.

This is Susan’s old “drag buddy” and best friend, Cindy Hayes. Today she’s Roy’s wife. I interviewed the two of them together. And I could tell . . . they’ve chosen to remember the Susan they knew, rather than the one that’s in the police files. She still brings smiles to their faces. I talked with them about what Susan was like back then, and how she met her husband, Michael Woods.

Cindy Hayes: Washington Street drag going over the railroad track. He was walking down the railroad track and she was going over. And she, I don’t know, I guess looked down the tracks and saw him coming or whatever. So I think she pulled over in a parking lot or whatever and he came up to her and that’s how they met.

At least that’s what Susan always told her. And before long, that was almost the only thing Susan was talking about: Michael Woods, and how dreamy he was. Which was quite a change from the high school girl who never dated back when she and Cindy were in the Stephenville High marching band.

Bryan Burrough: What did you play? What did she play?

Cindy Hayes: Both played clarinet. She was better at it than me. I was like, last chair, second to last chair. And she was always kind of in the middle toward the beginning. But our band director, he decided one year, he made a booklet up of our names and addresses and our birth dates. And he came to school one day and he said, some of y’all have the same birthdays.” And that’s how me and her met. Because our birthday’s April 6th. And that’s how we got to talking. And Susan always made good grades too. She had to work for it. But she did make, I believe she made honor roll.

Bryan Burrough: And what did she go do after high school?

Cindy Hayes: She went to work at a nursing home.

Bryan Burrough: Did she have any goals or ambitions in life?

Cindy Hayes: I mean, she . . . like you said, she wanted to be comfortable. She was not—we weren’t materialistic. We didn’t have to have a new car or anything like that. She just wanted to be comfortable.

Roy Hayes: She just had the standard that a lot of people do. They just wanted to live. Meet the right person. Be independent of her parents and stuff. Have a good job, a career. And have a spouse that had similar goals and aspirations.

Cindy Hayes: Inside and out she was beautiful. Inside and out. Just loved people, loved life. Trusted everybody. Very trusting, very loving, caring.

In those days, Stephenville, like a lot of small Texas towns, might be described as on the sleepy side. It was maybe ten thousand people, conservative and pretty insular. It’s fair to say that, certainly back in the seventies, if you were a young man who had long hair, or if you didn’t drive a pickup, you might get a funny look. Outsiders got noticed. Michael Woods got noticed.

For a long time, what you thought about Susan’s death had everything to do with what you thought about Michael Woods. He was different, and worse, he wasn’t from Stephenville. And new faces in small towns? Well, that can provoke all kinds of reaction. Excitement. Generosity. Or suspicion. Even fear.

I remember this back when I moved to Temple when I was eleven years old. Before long, the town kind of renders a verdict on you. And Stephenville’s verdict on Michael Woods was that he was one very bad dude.

Cindy Hayes: Okay, he moved down here with a neighbor of his from El Paso. I don’t remember the woman’s name, but she had two kids, and the son, Mike ran around with the son.

Stephenville was a town where FFA jackets, cowboy hats and close-cropped hair were common. Michael wore a leather jacket and engineer boots. He had a brown beard, shoulder-length hair, and a bad attitude.

Cindy Hayes: I know she was attracted to his long hair. And not many guys around here had long hair because we’re in cowboy capital.

Bryan Burrough: Surely there must have been more than the hair.



Roy Hayes: According to what the girls have told me, he did cast a passing resemblance to Bob Seger and she, Susan, had always been attracted to Bob Seger.

Bryan Burrough: You’re killing me.

Roy Hayes: Sorry. You asked.

Bryan Burrough: The cliche is women are attracted to guys onstage.

Roy Hayes: He was a musician too.

Cindy Hayes: It could have been part of that.

Roy Hayes: There was that. And he was rock and roll, which there’s not much of that, there wasn’t much of that back here during that time. So I’m sure all that is what she fell in love with because I mean she was really repulsed by the normal standard of the country western vibe and stuff.

Bryan Burrough: She was? Why?

Roy Hayes: Probably just being young and wanting to act out and be different. That’s how we are a lot of times.

Cindy Hayes: Just growing up with rock and roll.

Roy Hayes: If you’ve seen some pictures of her when she was younger, and I remember seeing pictures of Cindy and we’ve got some, she wears bell bottom pants and blue jeans and stuff. She wears kind of the hippie halter tops and stuff. They both do. And they’re not the regular country western scene that you see.

If Susan had a bit of a rebellious streak, Michael was pure rebellion. He drove a motorcycle, got into fistfights and never seemed to be able to hold a job. And though he always denied it, it was whispered around town he dealt a little weed.

Cindy Hayes: I thought he was very immature. He always wanted to have fun, have a good time.

Bryan Burrough: Did there come a moment to the extent that you had doubts about this young man and were able to say something to Susan about him?

Cindy Hayes: Yeah, me and her did talk. At the time I was going with a jerk myself. So we were, like, hammering each other’s boyfriends.

Roy Hayes: And oftentimes in relationships like that, it drives a wedge between the two and pushes them apart.

Cindy Hayes: And it did, for about six months. There was a wedge between us.

But Susan stuck with Michael, and eventually she and Cindy made up, the way best friends always have a way of coming back around.

Bryan Burrough: I have to ask you, in those early days before things got more under stress, how were they together?

Cindy Hayes: Um, they were okay.

Bryan Burrough: Did he seem kind and loving with her or short?

Cindy Hayes: Yes. No, he did. He seemed kind and loving, mhm, silly, funny.

Bryan Burrough: Kind of boyish.

Cindy Hayes: Yes. Yes.

And so, just a couple years out of high school, Susan moved in with Michael. But Michael was never really comfortable in Stephenville. There was the job thing and also, well, there’s no better way to put it: Susan’s parents just hated him. I mean, hated him.

So when Michael got a job offer from his uncle in El Paso, he jumped at it. Susan had never lived anywhere but Stephenville, but moving sounded like a grand adventure. Her parents were horrified. And her friends were a little skeptical.

Roy Hayes: I think Susan was very much in love with Mike and she felt if the man that she was wanting to tie her wagon to was wanting to go out there, and could succeed more likely out there, and support them and create the life that she has in mind, that she backs that. And I think she packed the car with him and they went out there and they put their best foot forward to try to start a new life because that’s where Mike was telling her that the new life was.

During this period, Cindy was getting letters from Susan every couple of weeks. Then one day, in 1980, Susan suddenly announced that she and Michael had gotten married. But each letter brought a mounting series of complaints about their new life in El Paso.

Michael’s job fell through, and then they were living with his mother. Then they were pawning their things. At one point she wrote they were living on bacon-bit sandwiches. From Cindy and Roy’s point of view, it just kept getting worse and worse.

Roy Hayes: But I also think that she must have still loved him if she was staying out there because if she had shrank back and she hated being out there, that probably would’ve shattered their relationship fairly quickly. And she would’ve just wrote her parents and asked them to send money to have her come home.

Cindy Hayes: She called my parents mom and dad also.

Roy Hayes: She would’ve had multiple ways to get from El Paso back to here. I mean, even if they had to drive out and pick her up.

Bryan Burrough: No, she didn’t run.

Roy Hayes: Yeah, she stuck by him.

Cindy Hayes: She stuck with him.

Roy Hayes: And I guess in the expectation that things would get better.

Cindy Hayes: Yeah, I think that’s what she thought, that things would get better.

Eventually, Susan and Michael moved back to Stephenville. Susan got the job at the sandpaper factory, and eventually they moved into the little white bungalow on McNeill Street, just around the corner from Central Elementary. Cindy says Michael worked some too, but the jobs never lasted long.

Many days, you’d see him laying out shirtless in their yard, lifting barbells or leafing through muscle magazines, with his Harley beside him in the driveway. This was the life they settled into for a while.

I’d been talking for a bit with Cindy and Roy when another friend of theirs joined us.

Bryan Burrough: Yeah. Oh is that Gloria?

Cindy Hayes: Yeah, that’s Gloria.

Bryan Burrough: Oh goodness. I’m so flattered.

In walked Gloria Martin, who had been close friends with Cindy’s cousin back when they were kids. A few years later, her friend Kathy wound up renting out a room to Michael.

Gloria Martin: And he was dating Susan so it just all wrapped up together again that my acquaintance, Susan, was tied in with my new friend Mike, who was living in the same house with my best friend Kathy. And the next thing I know, Susan’s over there all the time with Mike. And then they get married and I’d go over there before I’d go to the bar, they’d be my first stop. I’d go to Mike and Susan’s, hang out for an hour or so until it was time to go out and have fun.

Bryan Burrough: So when you’d go over there for an hour before going out on crazy Stephenville nights, what would an hour at Susan and Mike’s on a Friday night be like?

Gloria Martin: Well, more nights than I can remember she’d be making supper. She always made those little chickens, Cornish game hens. But she’d work all day and then come home and make him dinner. And then they started having problems and Mike just kind of didn’t want to work, and wanted to lift weights, and I’d go over there and lift weights after class at Tarleton when I was in my twenties. And Susan would be at work, but she didn’t care because Mike was in no way flirty with me. So I’d just go over there and hang out with him.

It was clear that what Michael really wanted from life was to make his living onstage, singing and playing guitar. And that Stephenville wasn’t the place where that was ever going to happen.

Gloria Martin: I don’t know, two or three times they’d get settled in, get a place, get it fixed up, buy their appliances. Mike would get itchy feet. We’re going, we’re going, she’d quit her job, move away, sell all their stuff, stay a month, starve to death, come back, and they’d start all over again.

This back-and-forth living couldn’t go on forever. Donnie Hensley learned from his interviews that the last straw, for Michael, came when he decided to try and start flipping houses. Susan didn’t want to invest the money she’d been earning. So they began to argue.

Finally, in the summer of 1986, a year before Susan’s death, Michael decided he couldn’t take it anymore. Speaking to detectives later, a coworker of Susan’s named Barbara Williams put it this way: “He more or less gave her an ultimatum: Texas or me. She chose Texas.”

Hearing all of this, I was surprised Susan stuck with Michael as long as she did. I asked Gloria if she was too.

Gloria Martin: I was toward the end. And I was surprised by how hurt she was when he left. Took so much of her stuff and left awful notes all over the house. You’ve heard about those.

I’d heard about these notes. The DA’s case file tells all about these parting gifts Michael left for Susan when he took off. Little handwritten notes, hidden in cabinets and coat pockets.

Bryan Burrough: Saying?

Roy Hayes: What a bitch she was. It was all her fault that he left and stuff . . .

Cindy Hayes: Her parents were horrible.

Roy Hayes: . . . that she was just such an awful person that she’s the one who was responsible for the destruction of the marriage. Just really talking bad.

Cindy Hayes: Her parents never liked him and never gave him a chance and all this stuff. It was very derogatory.

Roy Hayes: You know, “you’re a C-word.”

Gloria Martin: And it’d be two weeks later, she’d open a cabinet and there’d be a note telling her how horrible she was. And I can just remember going by there before class, or after class, or at night, and she’d just be crying.

Cindy Hayes: Called her every name in the book.

Roy Hayes: I mean, that’s not normal how you break up a relationship. You don’t go to that much animosity creating stuff. Basically like little emotional booby traps.

He even left her a cassette tape on which he had recorded a farewell message.

Roy Hayes: OK, the famous tape. And I mean he, my wife, myself, and Gloria Martin all listened to this tape. So we all three heard it. And I mean he spent thirty minutes, I guess thirty-minute tape, really speaking to a person in a way that you would never speak to anyone that you ever cared a lot for. It was awful. It was just plain awful. Thirty minutes of just listening to it. And we did listen to the whole thirty minutes. So it’s not like we listened to it five minutes, shut it off.

Cindy Hayes: She went to Saint-Gobain Norton’s to go to work and she said, “Can y’all stay here? Shut the door and lock the door behind you. Can you stay here and listen to this?” And we’re like, “Sure, you know. Okay.” And we were just mortified. We were looking at each other like, “Oh my God.”

Roy Hayes: Once Mike gets up there, he’s kind of realizing what he’s done and he calls back down here and talks to Susan and says, “Hey, I’m seeing a counselor up here and stuff.” And he’d like to see, have that tape for us to listen to and stuff to kind of help me . . .

Cindy Hayes: Because I’m in anger management.

Roy Hayes: . . . and I’m trying to get my anger under control and everything. So Susan, being the good person as she was, when ahead and sent it to him, and we had told her, “No, make a copy of it before you do this.” But she was a sweet person. She was kind and considerate to a fault and she just wanted it over. So if you want the tape, it’s your tape. I don’t need it. I don’t want to listen to it again. She’d send it off to him.

For Susan and her friends, the tape and the little messages Michael left changed everything. What had been a difficult break-up suddenly took on ominous overtones. No one knew if Michael was capable of violence, but then no one wanted to find out, either. Susan was deeply frightened. Her friends swooped in to support her. Roy came over to help secure her house by nailing the windows shut.

Roy Hayes: So I went over there with a nail and a hammer and I nailed all the windows—

Bryan Burrough: You slept on her couch at night?

Cindy Hayes: Yes I did. She worked second shift. She didn’t get home until, what was it, midnight? She got in—

Roy Hayes: I even left a pistol over at her house.

Cindy Hayes: Yeah.

Bryan Burrough: And she gave it back.

Cindy Hayes: Yes.

Roy Hayes: She called Cindy. But Cindy said, “Hey, we got to go over there and get that pistol. It’s scaring her to death. She’s afraid of it.” And I said, “Sure, whatever you want to do.”

Bryan Burrough: Okay. So she asked you to stay over there. You’re nailing windows shut. Is she just scared of somebody getting in?

Roy Hayes: She’s scared of Mike.

Cindy Hayes: Mike.

Roy Hayes: And she just wants to make sure she’s safe. If she’s going to see Mike, she wants to make sure it’s going to be on her terms in an environment that she can control. Not one where she’s going to be alone, woke up in the middle of the night by someone who comes through. And—

Cindy Hayes: My mother even asked her to come live with my mom and dad. My mom and dad had a large home. Well, me and my mom took care of elderly ladies and my mom even had a bedroom that was empty and she was like, “Please, Susan, just come and stay with us,” you know?

It took a few months for things to settle back down. That spring of ’87 Susan filed for divorce. Because Michael had taken their car, she was working six days a week to save up enough money to buy a new one. By the time she started seeing J.C. Baughman—that bartender from Granbury—her life was finally beginning to brighten a little.

Gloria Martin: Well, when he left, after she stopped crying, she bought a new car and she started dating and going out and she was the happiest I’ve seen her in a very long time.

Cindy Hayes: Yep, me too.

For Susan, it wasn’t just the start of a new life after marriage. It was the start of a life she’d never lived before. Cindy says in high school, Susan had never really dated. She and Michael met shortly after she graduated. Now for the first time, at the age of thirty, she was piecing together a life of her own.

Cindy Hayes: I think she felt like her burden was off her shoulders. She was turning around. She was happy-go-lucky. I would take her to the grocery store usually on Sunday night or Sunday evening to buy her groceries and stuff. She had coworkers that would take her to work back and forth.

Roy Hayes: She was kind of like what you’d read in a book, a person who has turned a chapter. And she was moving on with the next chapter of life and she’d resigned that one away. And now she was optimistic on what was going to be going forward.

On the last Friday in July, Roy and Cindy took Susan to a carnival, twenty miles away in the town of Hico. Cindy’s thirteen-year-old cousin was spending the weekend with her, and they figured maybe this was something she’d like.

Cindy Hayes: I did not—we didn’t, I don’t think none of us had a really good time. I just had an incredible feeling come over me that something was gonna happen. At the carnival. I just had this dread come over me. I really thought we were going to be in a car wreck or something, that kind of thing, you know? And so he suggested, “Well hey, why don’t we go back to Stephenville, let’s go to the Dairy Queen.”

Roy Hayes: So I took her and Susan and her cousin all back over there and bought them hot fudge sundaes and stuff.

Cindy Hayes: When we went to the Dairy Queen, Susan was very self-conscious about . . . she always watched her weight. She always had her certain weight and everything. And so when he bought us all a sundae, this was so not like her, just so not like her. Because she would normally eat one thing and then she’d be done. But she looked at me and I never will forget it. She looked over at me and she goes, “You know Cindy, I believe I’m gonna have me another one.” And so I think Roy offered to buy her another one. She goes, “No Roy, no, you bought me this one. I’m gonna buy me another one.” And she sat down and ate it and was just happy as she could be. And that was so not like her. So not like her.

That was the last time they saw her. Four nights later, Cindy and Roy had gone to dinner at Cindy’s aunt’s place, not far from Susan’s.

Roy Hayes: And we left her aunt’s house which was two blocks away. And we drove down the street and went past the house and we saw all the police lights and yellow tape—

Cindy Hayes: Well I remember I told you I hadn’t heard from Susan in a couple of days. I hadn’t heard from her. I said, “Let’s go by her house.”

In the yard when they arrived, they spotted Susan’s father, Joe Atkins.

Cindy Hayes: I got out and went over to him and started talking to him. And that’s when he told me that she was dead. And I was like, “Oh my—” You know. He was very hysterical. Of course, he found her, you know? And I think I started screaming, “He did it. He killed her.” Yeah. And I was talking about Mike.

But Michael was a thousand miles away, and he wasn’t cooperating.

Next time, on Stephenville:

Bryan Burrough: You gotta tell me that again. I’m just having a hard time—so, they literally said, “Get in the car—”

Michael Woods: Well, they didn’t arrest me. They asked me to come downtown. But after that I started carrying a gun everywhere because I know Texas cops. So they pulled up, told me, “get in the car, we’re going to the airport.” “Nope, we’re having a gun battle right here. Go for it, see if you clear leather.”