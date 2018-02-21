Longreads

Gabby Sones
The Girl Who Told the Truth

Feb 21, 2018 By Michael Hall

A decade ago, Gabby Sones accused her parents and five others of running the most depraved child sex ring in Texas history. Now she’s ready to clear their names.
For the Mouth Speaks

May 21, 2015 By Sonia Smith

Catherine Grove walked away from the Church of Wells last month. Now, she and the elders of the East Texas church explain why she left—and why she returned to the congregation that many call a cult.
Rocky Road

May 8, 2015 By Mimi Swartz

For the first time in its history, Blue Bell is in a right sticky mess.
Plains Sound

Feb 12, 2015 By Michael Hall

Twenty-year-old Hayden Pedigo is making the most innovative, audacious music in the country. So why is he still in Amarillo? 
To Love and to Cherish

Feb 6, 2015 By Pamela Colloff

In a 5-4 ruling on June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court declared that the Constitution guarantees the right for same-sex couples to marry across the country. Here is the story of two women who fought for that historic decision in Texas—and helped to make it a reality.
The Reformer

Jan 9, 2015 By Michael Hall

Texas’s criminal justice system has seen some staggering changes in the past decade. Thank Cathy Cochran. 

