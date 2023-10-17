The food is from scratch, the decor is from another time, and the welcome is straight from the heart. Here are 31 restaurants we return to again and again.

We’ve all been there. You’re hungry. You mull the idea of going somewhere you haven’t been, like the hot new spot that recently showed up on some (ahem) esteemed publication’s “best” list. But you don’t need to be wowed. You need to be fed. And some mysterious combination of existential fatigue and gastronomical determinism points you, for the umpteenth time, toward comfort, reliability, and a minimum of nonsense: you want what you want and you know where to get it. You want your place.

That’s the idea behind this collection of what we’ve been loosely calling “local favorites.” Early this year, feeling besieged by the tyranny of the trendy, we posed a few questions to a group of staffers—most notably our own veteran dining critic Pat Sharpe—and freelance contributors: What’s your local favorite? Where would you send your college roommate? Your fun aunt? Where do you go when you want to feel at ease the minute you walk in the preferably squeaky door? Answers in hand, we tasked some of those passionate folks with making visits to their top picks, but this time with a writer’s eye.

It could be a rustic cafe on a two-lane road or a cozy big-city bistro, but what each of the restaurants on this list has is a strong sense of place, an abundance of hospitality, and a lack of pretense. You may have to wait for a table, but you don’t have to plan weeks ahead only to get a reservation for either 4:30 or 9:30. Your servers will not subject you to the “we recommend family style” lecture, nor advise two to three disparate plates per person, nor refer to anyone in the kitchen as “Chef.”

As for the food, it’s important, of course. It’s gotta be good. But it doesn’t have to be—and here we search for the right overused food descriptor— amazing. Many of the dishes at these spots are unapologetically served in plastic baskets or grease-soaked paper. If the tables are covered in white cloth, that’s just to soak up an errant drop of briny oyster liquor, a drip-drip-drip of ranch dressing, a swath of red sauce left by a rogue meatball. Decor is less antique mirror and handblown-glass light fixture and more license plate and taxidermy. There’s a time and place for exquisite and cutting edge. There’s also a time and place for a shower curtain “door” on a restroom stall.

Most important, these restaurants share an intangible vibe, a know-it-when-you-feel-it quality. More than a few of them have been around a while—they’ve hung in there because they’re doing something right, even if that something is not immediately obvious to a newcomer. Maybe it’s the family that’s run the place for generations. Perhaps it’s the server who welcomes you by name. The familiar faces at the bar.

Had we included all the suggestions we received from our staff, we would have needed every page in this magazine. You’ve likely heard of most of these spots and even been to some. If not, check them out. And email us your local favorites at [email protected]. We plan to keep celebrating these places in future issues and online.

Anyway, why are we hanging out on the sidewalk? Let’s head inside. You’ll love it.