Your guide to the many types of tacos around the state, where to find them, and how to enjoy them!

Back in April, as we were grappling with the early stages of the pandemic, I wrote an optimistic ode to what I called “the enduring taco.” Not only did my favorite food offer tortilla-wrapped comfort when we needed it most, but its versatility, economy, and portability made it almost pandemic-proof. “There’s never been a better time to sell tacos,” Andrew Savoie, the chef and co-owner of Dallas’s Resident Taqueria, told me at the time.

What I’ve witnessed this year backs up Savoie’s assertion. Comedor and Suerte, two high-end Austin restaurants, pivoted to selling taco kits after dining rooms were closed across the state. Torchy’s Tacos went ahead with pre-pandemic expansion plans and, since March, has opened nine new restaurants in Texas and three other states. Nationally, food delivery service company DoorDash reported in July that its customers said they missed dining on Mexican food more than any other cuisine during quarantine. With more people making tacos at home, tortilla sales across the country rose a reported 10 percent.

As we’ve all had to do this year, taquerias have adapted and evolved. While the basic framework of tortilla-plus-filling-plus-salsa remains, the taco continues to change in new and exciting ways. Just look at the many types now available across Texas, where the twin forces of tradition and modernization keep things interesting. Tradition is sustained in the rural areas of the state, with their decades-old homey Mexican diners and cafes. In our cities, chef-driven restaurants and freewheeling pop-ups are experimenting, sometimes subtly and other times with abandon. Several of the styles growing in popularity include costras, with tortillas covered in griddled cheese; birria de res tacos, filled with slow-cooked beef and served with a side of consommé; and Japanese tacos, combining ingredients and methods you might find in Tokyo and Tijuana.

At Texas Monthly, we have long chronicled the changing landscape of Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine. In our most recent taco cover story, in 2015, the magazine published a hefty compilation of the top 120 tacos in the state. When I came aboard as TM’s first taco editor late last year, I began working on the long-planned follow-up to that list. Then COVID -19 forced life (and our plans) to a head-jerking halt. Since travel became difficult, we needed to revise our strategy.

So we took our cues from the state’s taco chefs and cooks—most of them Latinos, one of the groups hit hardest by the coronavirus—who reimagined and reinvented themselves this year. Instead of a best-of list, we’ve assembled the “Ultimate Texas Tacopedia,” a compilation of the state’s favorite and most exciting taco styles that spells out where to find the best specimens of each dish. You'll also find links here to our “Taco Trails,” featuring dozens of recommended taquerias in six regions of the state, as well as taqueria spotlights, tips on "How to Taco," and more. ¡Buen provecho!