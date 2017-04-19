Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter
Burka Blog

Poll Says Majority of Texans Disappointed by Trump

Results also show some early signs of possible trouble for Ted Cruz.

By Comments

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty

Is Donald Trump popular in Texas? Well, that depends. On the face of it, a new poll conducted for the Texas Lyceum shows a majority of Texans disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president. But that’s when you ask all the adults in Texas, those who vote and those who don’t. When you get down to the Republicans—the folks who cast the ballots that gave Trump Texas’s Electoral College votes, he remains popular, with 85 percent support.

The key seems to be which group of Texans you’re talking about. Overall Trump’s approval/disapproval rating among all Texans was 54 percent/42 percent. But while Republicans support him, 86 percent of Democrats disapprove of his job performance, along with 73 percent of the millennials and 61 percent of Hispanics. Sixty percent of whites view Trump positively.

Part one of the poll, found that 61 percent of adult Texans oppose Trump’s proposed border wall. Majorities also said they supported a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the United States and opposed mass deportation. But if you’ll take a quick look back to my earlier post, you’ll see what a gap there is between adult Texans and Texans who vote. As the poster used to say, Your Vote is Your Voice. And in Texas, many remain silent.

While it is very early in the election cycle, probably some of the most interesting statistics involved Republican U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s run for reelection next year. At this point, on name identification alone, Cruz should be trouncing all comers, but he is not. The Lyceum survey has to make us wonder whether his brand is damaged.

The survey found Cruz tied with Democratic U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, at 30 percent support. And Democratic U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, who is expected to enter the race sometime soon, is actually leading Cruz by 35 percent to 31 percent. However, a whopping 37 percent of those surveyed have not yet thought about the race.

“Ballot tests conducted this far in advance of an actual election are, at best, useful in gauging the potential weaknesses of incumbents seeking reelection,” wrote pollster Daron Shaw. “But the substantial percentage of undecided respondents—coupled with the conservative pro-Republican proclivities of the Texas electorate in recent years suggest a cautious interpretation.”

Cruz was very popular with hard-core conservatives when he ran for president last year, but during his tenure in the Senate he alienated moderate Republicans and Democrats by once leading a government shutdown. Then he further damaged himself in his presidential race last year when he waffled on endorsing Trump by name after Trump secured the Republican nomination. The Texas Lyceum numbers may give Democrats some hope that they can defeat Cruz, but the poll might also serve as a lure to a Republican thinking about challenging Cruz in the primary.

The survey was good news for Governor Greg Abbott, who had high marks from 53 percent of the state’s adults, including 82 percent of the Republicans, half of whom said they “strongly approve” of his job as governor. Abbott also had a plurality of support from Hispanics. Forty-nine percent of the Hispanics surveyed said they approved of Abbott, while just 34 percent disapproved.

Overall, a plurality of Texans—43 percent—believe the North American Free Trade Agreement has been good for the state’s economy. But NAFTA, once a prime example of Republican orthodoxy, has fallen out of favor with GOP voters. A 2009 Lyceum survey found 41 percent of the Republicans said NAFTA had been good for the state economy. Now, only a quarter of the Republicans said NAFTA has been good for the economy, while 37 percent said it has been bad.

Tags: Politics

Related Content

Event

Texas High School Rodeo Association State Finals

Event

Relay For Life Of Northwest Tarrant County

Event

Caribbean Journey Grand Opening

Event

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet
  • anonyfool

    Same pollsters with same type of poll of registered voters called Texas for Clinton, it was only when they switched to likely voters closer to election did they call it correctly for Trump.

    • WUSRPH

      As usual, the question of how Texas will go always gets down to who will vote. There will some signs of increased Hispanic voting last November but that probably had more to do with Trump’s anti-Hispanic verbiage than it did with support for Clinton. Although there is a lot of fear in the Hispanic community now–including among US Citizens who wonder if they will be stopped on the streets and questioned—it is questionable that will have any real impact on the 2018 Texas elections. They may not see the link between Trump and the Texas GOP candidates.

      • roadgeek

        Hispanics haven’t voted in the past. They don’t vote in the present. They won’t vote in the foreseeable future. Apathy, thy name is La Raza…….

        • WUSRPH

          I did not know that apathy was a synonym for discrimination and intimidation……and laws designed to make it hard for them to vote?

  • OkButFirstCoffee

    Not me, fortunately – I am pleased, for the most part. MUGA MUGA – MAKE US GREAT AGAIN. Doesn’t that sound better (harkens back to the age of camp and campfire solidarity)?

  • roadgeek

    Well, they didn’t ask me. I think he’s doing a fine job. Some flubs, but all presidents have some initial setbacks. He got the Supreme Court squared away, and illegals are being deported. Appears he’s on the way to solving the problem with the Norks. He’ll be firing the members of his staff who aren’t working out; it’s nothing personal, just the way he manages. Things are going well, I think. No regrets here, unless he gets squishy on the illegals.

  • John Bernard Books

    What did I miss……?
    “Democrats begin to wonder: When do we win?”
    http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/democrats-georgia-ossoff-237348

    Its been over 20 years since dems have won in Texas and now they can’t win anywhere….

    • roadgeek

      GA 6 went to a runoff, didn’t it?

      • John Bernard Books

        One dem with 5 million in out of state cash against 12 republicans and he couldn’t win….how bad is that?

  • roadgeek

    A blogger I follow suggested that Trump make a deal with Little Ruth, who gambled on the election of Hillary and lost; Trump would offer to appoint Merrick Garland to her seat if she resigned sometime this year. Intriguing, and would sow a lot of doubt in Democratic ranks if it happened. Liberal heads would explode. Fun to think about.

    • José

      I can’t imagine anyone making a deal that required them to act first and Trump to follow through with his promise later. The record so far speaks for itself.

    • pwt7925

      A lot of conservative heads would explode too.

Get Texas Monthly. Daily.

Most Read