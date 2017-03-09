Burka Blog

Doctors, Patients Need to Talk About Care Costs

In a time of high deductibles, medical debt is rising.

No matter how great your physician is, there is one question he or she is unlikely to answer: “How much will that cost?”

It is not really their fault. Medical schools and residency training programs have traditionally shied away from teaching costs. For the most part, costs remain hidden even from many practicing physicians. Some would argue this is for good reason, since doctors should be making decisions based on medical need without clouding that judgment with considerations of potential costs. That intention is noble, but in practice, it often leads to doctors inadvertently saddling patients with expensive medical bills. Doctors and patients both need to better communicate about this problem and work together to find solutions if the financial burden would be too much.

A Monmouth University poll recently found that paying for health care is the top concern of American families, beating out job security and other household bills. Similarly, when Gallup asks Americans “what is the most urgent health problem facing this country,” cost consistently tops the list.

One reason for this concern is more Americans than ever are on high-deductible health plans. This means even seemingly simple medical decisions could result in substantial out-of-pocket costs for patients. With increased price sensitivity comes new requests.

Nobody knows exactly what the current administration will do to change health care coverage, but based on current Republican proposals it seems likely the number of high-deductible plans—and “consumer-driven health plans” such as health savings accounts—will continue to grow.

As the responsibility shifts more to patients covering the cost, the result is that more than a quarter of Americans say that someone in their household is currently struggling to pay medical debts. This leads to Americans putting off needed care.

When faced with a tragedy, too many Americans have their lives saved but their life savings decimated. Oncologists have begun to understand this problem, coining it “financial toxicity” and considering it an unintended consequence of their treatments. Just like other side effects of chemotherapy, such as losing one’s hair, this does not mean it is always avoidable, but at least by recognizing the issue, these doctors and patients can be more aware of the situation and can work on trying to navigate the problem together. Knowledge is power.

More doctors should care about the costs that patients need to pay, and help with ensuring that the recommendations they make are the best options for the patient sitting in front of them. For example, there are a wide array of choices for many medication classes, such as statins or oral contraceptives. Physicians can help identify the option that will be the most cost-effective for a given patient. Health care professionals also can learn and share specific “tips” with patients, such as informing them about the $4 generic medication lists or drug price lists.

A number of new tools are also emerging to make this easier for patients and physicians. One free website and application provides local searches to find the lowest-cost pharmacy for your specific prescriptions. When considering medical tests or procedures such as an MRI or knee surgery, there are a handful of options currently available for the public to research prices. Healthcare Bluebook and Guroo are two websites that claim to provide a search of prices within your area and to help you determine a “fair price.”

Physicians should go further and take responsibility for helping patients understand the complex world of medical financing. Oftentimes, it does not even have to be the physician, but rather a designated person within the practice who can give patients more in-depth answers.

Research studies show that patients often do not bring up their troubles with paying for their medications or medical care with their doctors. It is likely that this has created the illusion for physicians that their patients do not want to talk about costs, or that all is fine. Your doctors went to medical school because they committed to helping patients with their needs. If you need help with understanding the financial ramifications of their care, then you should start by asking about it.

Christopher Moriates, M.D., is the assistant dean for health care value in the Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin. He will  lead a session called “Hey Doc, How Much Will That Cost?” on March 12 at the 2017 South by Southwest festival.

  • Fantasy Maker

    We have way too many fat, out of shape, junk food eating and soft drink swigging idiots to ever bend the cost curve of healthcare. Modern day medicine is keeping older people alive but I cannot say their quality of life is much better.
    The medical community is more than happy to grow and profit from fat, lazy and ignorant people.

    • BCinBCS

      Fantasy Maker, I just don’t have words to describe your bullshit.

  • BCinBCS

    Here’s the latest on the repeal and replacement of Obamacare courtesy of WaPo:

    The GOP drive to destroy Obamacare took another hit Thursday morning, when conservative Sen. Tom Cotton tweeted that the House GOP repeal-and-replace bill is probably dead on arrival in the Senate. Cotton even called on his House colleagues to “start over.” The Arkansas Republican is an ally of Trump — who favors the GOP bill — so this is somewhat significant.

    But fear not: If the GOP repeal drive does fail in Congress, Trump has a secret, backup plan to kill the Affordable Care Act. And it’s actually a pretty good plan, if you view it from the point of view of Trump and many Republicans.

    CNN reports on Trump’s clever new scheme:

    In an Oval Office meeting featuring several leaders of conservative groups already lining up against the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump revealed his plan in the event the GOP effort fails: Allow Obamcare to fail and let Democrats take the blame, sources at the gathering told CNN.

    I’m not sure how far the second plan will get because, despite certainty on the part of Republicans that the ACA survives merely by a tiny unraveling thread, it can putter along assuming that they do not cut off funding for the subsidies and other costs. And, of course, the Medicaid expansion is in very little danger (unless funding is eliminated) because its costs are below what were expected since many red states, such as Texas, refused to participate in the program.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/plum-line/wp/2017/03/09/trump-has-a-secret-backup-plan-to-kill-obamacare-its-actually-brilliant/?hpid=hp_no-name_opinion-card-f%3Ahomepage%2Fstory

  • BCinBCS

    Ah-ha, I’ve finally discovered why Republicans, especially Paul Ryan, keep touting their Obamacare replacement plan as offering more coverage, better coverage and at cheaper prices. In my mind, this made no sense – its like saying that Obamacare is a Ford and Trumpcare is a Cadillac but Trumpcare costs less.

    It turns out that it’s all politics (duh, who da thunk it?). In poll after poll, Americans prefer Obamacare over straight repeal and over the Republican replacement plan. By a two to one margin, Americans want to keep the ACA or have it do more. Only seven percent want it changed to do less.

    Knowing that the majority of people want more and better health insurance, it is only logical that, in order to sell their stinking pile, they must attack Obamacare as doing little and Trumpcare as much more generous coverage – and this is despite the fact that, in reality, it does far less.

