Burka Blog

If Your School Property Taxes Are Too High for the Next Two Years, Thank Abbott and Patrick

Dan Patrick’s defense of state education spending is also a pretty good argument for an income tax.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making a compelling argument that the state needs an income tax. With a PowerPoint presentation at hand, Patrick opened this week by demonstrating to about two hundred people at a pre-special session conference of the Texas Public Policy Foundation that under the state’s current tax structure there is no money available for an expensive fix to the public school finance system and the high local property taxes that pay for the lion’s share of it. The state spent what it had on the current two-year budget, he said.  “That’s all there is folks,” Patrick said. “There is no more money.”

Patrick, of course, is not advocating for an income tax. He opposes a state income tax. But Patrick was using it as a specter to haunt House Speaker Joe Straus, who wants to tackle the thorny issue of public school finance while figuring out how to pay down local property taxes. “I believe there is a movement within our own party, led by the speaker, who wants to pass a personal income tax and billions and billions of dollars to increase spending,” Patrick said. “You’ve heard him say again and again and again that you have to put billions and billions of dollars into public education.” Straus on Monday stated flatly that he also opposes an income tax but favors school finance reform.

An income tax is the biggest boogeyman in Texas politics. Former Lieutenant Governor Bob Bullock found that out after he proposed one in 1991 to pay for public schools. Opposition was so swift among both Democrats and Republicans that Bullock pushed through a state constitutional amendment requiring voter approval to adopt an income tax. Even if Joe Straus actually wanted an income tax, the reality of it ever passing muster with state voters is almost nil.

The special legislative session opens today with both Patrick and Governor Greg Abbott advocating for a teacher pay raise that is essentially mandated by the state onto the local school districts. In his PowerPoint presentation, Patrick said there is no need for any more money in the public school system. Patrick said school districts merely need to “reprioritize” their current levels of spending. According to Patrick, teachers statewide receive just 32 percent of the $60 billion in local, state and federal revenue spent on public education every year in Texas. “That’s out of whack,” Patrick said. “Buildings don’t teach reading.”

When Patrick says there is no more money, he is correct. The state budget balanced without paying down the cost of running the schools. In fact, because of rising local property values, the funding formula for public schools allowed the state to shift more than $1 billion in costs to the local school districts.  The state share of public school finance has dropped from about 45 percent in the middle of the past decade to about 37 percent in the upcoming year. Fixing public school finance and lowering public school property taxes would require a huge infusion of state money, and that would require some sort of property tax increase. As I noted earlier this year, if your property taxes are too high, thank a legislator.

More and more, local property taxpayers carry the burden of paying for schools. Buildings don’t teach, but they do give teachers a place to teach. According to the state’s Bond Review Board, school districts presently have $72 billion in bonded tax debt that was approved by local voters, which works out to close to $16,000 per student. Paying on this debt can run into millions of dollars for school districts, and this doesn’t include expenditures for school buses, lunches, librarians, janitors, or administrators. On top of that, the Robin Hood school finance system means many school districts collect property tax locally that the state then transfers to poorer school districts. Abbott, in his own speech to the public policy foundation, said he wants to eliminate Robin Hood — a great battle cry if he’d only explain how.

When it comes to Patrick’s claim about the percentage of education money spent on teachers in the classroom, compare that to the military parlance known as a tooth-to-tail ratio. At the end of World War II, for example, the U.S. military in Europe had 39 percent of its personnel serving as combat troops (“the tooth”), while the remaining personnel covered support, logistics and administration (“the tail”). In the Kuwait Theater of Operations in 1991, the “tooth” accounted for just 30 percent.

Even if 32 percent of the total spending on education in Texas is going to the tooth – teachers in the classroom – it is not out of line with what the military spends to keep boots on the ground.

To contemplate Patrick’s contention that schools can reprioritize spending by shifting it around to create teacher pay raises, I decided to look at a school district budget. And because the Senate Education Committee is chaired by Senator Larry Taylor, a Friendswood Republican, I chose the Friendswood ISD.

The district had an average daily attendance of 5,888 students for 2016-17 and a total budget of $47.9 million. Of that, $29.8 million came from local property taxes, while $16.5 million came from the state. The state’s share of paying the bills in Friendswood already was down to 34 percent of the total last year – and the district showed it received no federal funds. Friendswood spent 83 percent of all its money on payroll, with 71 percent of that spending dedicated to instruction.

The Friendswood school trustees wanted to give their teachers a pay raise. There simply was no money to move around, or reprioritize as Patrick would describe it. Trustees last year approved a $1,500 pay raise for teachers and a 2.5 percent increase for all other employees to keep up with the cost of living. But the pay raise was going to require a local tax increase of 9 percent, so a tax rollback election was required. Local voters gave it the seal of approval. However, the state system, like a blackjack dealer, shaved money off the top for the house. The Texas Education Agency noted the increase in local tax effort and took $232,000 away from the district for the Robin Hood recapture.

In a Community Impact report, Friendswood superintendent Trish Hanks said, “We made some drastic cuts when the Legislature cut [funding] in 2011. We hired back most of the teacher spots but not the administrative and specialist spots. Our students were suffering. Our schools were suffering… It’s not just a matter of losing the money, though, because the district raised taxes more than it needed knowing part of it would go to the state. We calculated all of that for the [election]. We knew that we would probably have to pay a penny’s worth of that increase back to the state. That’s why we raised it the amount that we did.”

In short, a penny of the Friendswood tax increase contributed to that billion dollars that the Legislature did not have to give to the schools this year. The state system reprioritized the local tax increase to Dan Patrick’s advantage.

Patrick and Abbott can play all the statistical games they want, but if the real goal is to restructure public school finance and lower local property taxes, it is going to require a major infusion of money at the state level – or an admission that the state simply cannot do its fair share to fund the public schools of Texas. But all Abbott has put on the special session agenda is a proposal to study public school finance for the next two years.

So if your public school property taxes are too high, blame Patrick and Abbott for the next two years.

 

Tags: Politics, dan patrick, income tax, Joe Straus

  • WUSRPH

    From what all three of the so-called State leaders—-the real one and the two frauds—are saying there is a chance that the special session will reduce the amount of Robin Hood money the richest districts have to pay to the state. This will, of course, help keep down property taxes in the richest of the districts and do nothing for poorer districts….with only $42 million available to spend this will require some financial finagling such as Patrick’s suggestion that they do a two percent across the board cut of GR funds for the rest of the state.
    As you note, if he legislature really wants to do something about property taxes it has to find the revenues somewhere else…..Although it is the most unlikely to pass, the income tax would both provide new money and—because of the way Bullock structured his constitutional amendment—relieve property taxes at the same time. That is because Bullock provided that 75% of the revenues from an income tax would have to go to school property tax cuts. That makes adopting an income tax a “twofer” …..
    The only other alternative is the one being pushed by the right wing radicals at the Texas Public Policy Foundation which advocates expanding the base of the sales tax to cover everything taxed in at least one other state combined with a raise in the rate to they say somewhere between 9% and 11%….Since it is unlikely that the Legislature would by taking away all of the dozens of exemptions it is more likely that a higher rate be required. Some estimates are that it could go as high as 20%……BUT, it should be noted that the TPPF is not talking about getting any new revenues out of their plan but only replacing what we already have.

    • donuthin2

      For the business that I have spent most of my life, broadening sales tax to include imputs would be devastating; much worse than a state income tax. TPPF represent a truly selfish constituency and certainly not the interests of Texas.

  • donuthin2

    Maybe instead of broadening the base for sales tax, we should broaden the base for property tax to include all property rather than just real property. It should include jewelry, stocks and bonds, bank accounts, etc. I say that facetiously because I know it is not going to happen and probably inordinately difficult to administer but taxing only those who chose to invest in real property for their retirement and not tax those who invest in other types of “property”.

    • WUSRPH

      It covered all those items up till the 70s when the Legislature, both for political reasons and for the fact that taxing that stuff was very hard to administer, began trimming the list of items that qualified as real property. . I remember the time the tax assessor-collector for the Dell Valley ISD, desperate for revenues, tried to tax bank accounts…at which point an old member of the Legislature saluted him for “having the courage of a nearsighted crop duster.” About the first to be taken off the list were “stock” including stocks and bonds and “live stock”. The state also adopted several kinds of special ways to assess farms and ranches and “wildlife” preservation lands and other special groups that has either taken them off the rolls completely or drastically reduced their tax bills. Over a period of a few years we have gotten tax down so that is to basically only real estate and improvements and business inventories…and there has been strong pressure to take business inventories off too…..This narrowing of the base has been accompanied by a increase in the tax rate since you had to charge more to get the same revenues out of a smaller segment of property. In fact, both the rate could be substantially lower and your individual tax bill much smaller had the base not been so limited but there was always a “good reason” for doing so….Although I still don’t know why we passed a special constitutional amendment just to exempt Masonic Halls other than they wanted to be.

  • donuthin2

    Or do as Sessions has suggested, start seizing assets of those suspected of crimes. Now that is a paradox for all the so called conservative, law abidin, constitutional right wingers. It has been reported that Federal and Stage law enforcement agencies have seized property which exceeds the value of property stolen in the US. I’ve never been a victim of seizure, but it seems terribly unfair for someone who is not convicted but just accused. I’m not sure of how guilty we are in Texas of the practice.

    • WUSRPH

      Some local DA’s use it quite often since, in most cases, the money and assets seized are dedicated to supplement their office budgets

  • BCinBCS

    I apologize for taking R.G.’s post about school property tax funding OT so quickly but late Monday the Republicans threw in the towel on the AHCA and BCRA, the House and Senate versions of their respective Obamacare repeal and replace bills. This occurred when the Senate lost two more votes from Senators Mike Lee of Nevada and Jerry Moran of Kansas in addition to the original no-votes of Susan Collins of Maine and and Rand Paul of Kentucky.

    Majority Leader Mitch McTurtle has now vowed to strew Republican dead bodies by calling for a vote on the Obamacare repeal only bill that passed the Senate in 2015 but was vetoed by President Obama. If it passes, it will certainly be signed by Comrade Trump/Bannon and would result in the essential repeal Obamacare two years later. What it would also do is cause 32 million people to lose their insurance and result, at the least, in an explosion of health insurance price increases and, at the most, in the near collapse of the healthcare insurance market.

    I’m sure that no matter what happens, despite over seven years and over sixty votes to repeal Obamacare, the ultimate blame for the Republicans inability to repeal and replace it will be somehow, incredibly, placed on the Democrats.

  • BCinBCS

    I live in a town that caters to tourism. Those that stay in our local hotels and motels pay a hotel occupancy tax (HOT) of 7%. This is a tax in addition to the normal state and local sales tax of 8.25%. The state dictates that the HOT can only be used to enhance and promote tourism. Since a large majority of visitors come here for athletic events, both as viewers and as participants, a sizable portion of the HOT is used on athletic facilities. This results in a positive feed-back loop because better facilities attract more tourists that pay more taxes that pay for more facilities.

    I mention the HOT because this is a tax that directly benefits my city yet it does not cost a local citizen anything (as long as they don’t rent a hotel room). It seems to me that something similar could be done with businesses in the state. If a tax was placed on any business that sells outside of Texas, the state could raise a significant amount of money and cost the citizens of Texas very little. Although any Texan purchasing an item from such a company would also have to pay the tax, most of the taxes raised would be from out of state individuals and therefore most of the taxes raised would be from non-Texans. It would be a source of tax revenue that would avoid hitting Texas taxpayers with yet another tax bill.

    I realize that there will be arguments about the taxes scaring businesses away from Texas because it would make them less competitive but, if I remember correctly, Texas businesses pay fewer taxes than what is normal in most other states. Bringing the tax rate of Texas businesses in line with those in other states while shifting that tax on people living out of state seems like a nice solution to our tax dilemma.

    • WUSRPH

      At various times the state business tax (and particularly the tax on insurance companies) taxed those with Texas bases less than those of out-of-state firms….but that practice has been very limited by claims that it violates the interstate commerce clause of the US Constitution…..You’d have to ask the lawyers why. But rest assured, at one time or another the folks over in the Comptroller’s Office have taken a look at virtually every scheme to lay off our taxes on somebody else you or anyone else can think of—I know they did when I worked there because I worked on a few projects, including the first one to take a look at putting a sales tax on what where then category sales but would now include sales on the internet. The best anyone has been able to do so far is to apply that tax to the sales of any company which has a “nexus” or “physical presence” in the state….That’s how the State was able to make Amazon collect a sales tax after it built a distribution center in Texas.

  • Manuel Labor

    Don’t you just hate it when the Texas Constitution gets in the way. What were the Founding Texans thinking when they said ALL Texas kids get a public education? Didn’t they know that rich kids would be more deserving Texans than poor kids? All Texans are created equal, but some are more equal than others.
    Some taxes are paid with the understanding that the money will be applied broadly, and not just for the specific benefit of the payer. Insurance premiums under the ACA are an example. (It’s a tax. Remember?)
    Change the Constitution if you want poor kids to be stuck in poor schools. The rich kids need new band uniforms! In the meantime, let’s enjoy watching Dan Patrick help deplete the ozone layer with his breath, and watch Bud Abbott “call out” those who oppose him.

