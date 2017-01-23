Burka Blog

Texas Republican Calls White House Inauguration Claims ‘Indefensible’

State senator Konni Burton says conservatives shouldn’t just reflexively defend Trump administration.

Konni Burton
Photography by Bob Daemmrich

State Senator Konni Burton isn’t exactly a lefty elitist. In fact, the faith-based Republican from Colleyville won office with the help of the Northeast Tarrant County Tea Party. But this weekend she warned fellow conservatives to not just buy into the Trump Administration as a mindless embrace of Republican politics.

In response to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s tirade against the news media over the number of people who attended Donald Trump’s inaugural, Burton wrote: “Y’all Spicer made refutable claims in that press conference. If you’re on the right don’t just go to ur corner & defend the indefensible.”

She also re-tweeted someone else’s post that said: “I call this ‘The Bannon Effect’, where you hate something so much, you become exactly like it to fight it.” Burton, who hasn’t been shy about criticizing Trump, wrote in reply, “This is so true. It’s something I’ve seen and thus realized myself.”

Spicer’s news conference was so far off base that a Washington Post headline read: Sean Spicer held a press conference. He didn’t take questions. Or tell the whole truth. The main issue was news media photos comparing the size of the Trump inauguration crowd with that of President Obama’s first inaugural. In the Obama photo, the National Mall is jammed with people, but not for the Trump swearing-in. The comparison was made because Trump claimed to have the largest crowd ever. “Photographs of the inaugural proceedings were intentionally framed in a way, in one particular tweet, to minimize the enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall.” Spicer also complained about an erroneous pool report from a Time reporter stating that Martin Luther King’s bust had been removed from the Oval Office when it had not been. The error was quickly corrected, but Spicer wouldn’t let it go. “Some members of the media were engaged in deliberately false reporting,” he said. “This was irresponsible and reckless.”

Burton also had some words for the media. She wrote the media should have done “fact checking” before reporting the MLK bust story. She also ripped reporting on the Women’s Marches that occurred around the country on Saturday. The Women’s March was about women’s rights to control their own bodies and reproduction, opposition to Trump’s Administration, and an outcry against misogyny that was promoted during the campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton. The size of the Women’s Marches was notable, not only around the country but internationally. An estimated 7,000 people marched in Dallas, and an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 people were at the Tarrant County Courthouse in Fort Worth. Another 50,000 people jammed the streets of downtown Austin. KHOU reported that 20,000 marched in Houston.

But Burton, an opponent of abortion, criticized organizers of the Women’s March on Washington for ejecting a feminist group that opposes abortion and claimed a media “#narrative” denigrated people who oppose abortion by calling them “anti-abortion” instead of “pro-life.” She retweeted a woman who observed, “Women’s March has 200,000 people? Media slobber. March for Life has 650,000 people? Media yawn. This is why the right hates the media.”

  • donuthin2

    Interesting. I will have to be a little more open minded about Senator Burton.

    • St. Anger

      she is just as full of it as ever. just playing a role, just like trump. hers is “honest broker.”

  • donuthin2

    Wonder where all of the critics of President Obama’s executive orders are hiding. Seems that Pres. Trump has a propensity for them. Not well thought out, but he is doing them. I guess when they go wrong he will say he never intended them to be taken literally.

  • WUSRPH

    Burton will certainly be attacked for rejecting “alternative facts but it is good to see that she understands how Trump’s need to always be number one can destroy his credibiliy.

    • WUSRPH

      Some will remember a press secretary who evenntually had to declare all his prior statments “inoperable”. The way Trump’s began suggests that some day he may have to say something similar.

    • St. Anger

      “Burton will certainly be attacked for rejecting “alternative facts””

      while offering some of her own!

  • St. Anger

    “She retweeted a woman who observed, “Women’s March has 200,000 people? Media slobber. March for Life has 650,000 people? Media yawn. This is why the right hates the media.””

    this example is telling but not for the reasons she says.

    the right hates the media because the media has the power (if not always the will) to point out that both those numbers are incorrect, and in the predictable directions.

    ironic, given the topic of the article, innit?

    • SpiritofPearl

      Don’t know which march she means, but the DC march was estimated at 1.2 million.

      I agree that the anti-choice women should have been allowed to participate.

      • St. Anger

        “participate” or “co-sponsor”?

        everything i read said everyone was welcome.

        this is about a group being removed from the list of sponsoring organizations. whether they should have been removed from that list or not i won’t try to judge.

        but those women certainly weren’t barred from showing up and participating in the actual event.

        i think it would clarify the conversation to be explicit about the difference.

        • SpiritofPearl

          I agree, but the caveat still remains. If anti-choice marchers participated because of the sponsorship, friction might occur, but those marchers must accept the outcome.

          • jake

            The pro life feminist group in question was never told it was an anti-life march and it was not until later that the organizers said groups needed to be pro choice groups to be co sponsors.

          • SpiritofPearl

            It wasn’t an “anti-life” march. It was a pro-woman march with all positive complexity that entails.

          • jake

            Yes it was pro woman, and one of those complexities was being anti life and not allowing pro life to participate as a co-sponsor.

          • SpiritofPearl

            You’re trying “alternative facts” here. Doesn’t work with me. Blocking you.

          • jake

            No I’m not, just reporting what happened. Not very progressive of you to just block out things you don’t like. But if you can call a pro-life group as anti choice, than I can call a pro-choice march as anti-life.

          • jake

            And the organizers did tell new wave feminist, a pro life feminist group, that they could not participate because they were pro life. This has been reported by all major news organizations.

          • jake

            Apologies, I meant to say co sponsor instead of participate. They were never told they could not participate, just that they would not be a sponsor.

          • BCinBCS

            And even if the march was about abortion it would not have been a “anti-life” or “pro-life” demonstration, it would have been “anti-choice” or “pro-choice“.

          • SpiritofPearl

            Bingo! Give that man a cigar.

  • rakohlin

    I think it is probably true that there were less people at the inauguration of President Trump than to the first inauguration of President Obama. I can name over 70 Democratic legislators that were proud to not be there for President Trump’s oath of office. I was not at either. I did not vote for President Obama either time, however, after the 2008 election I said that although I did not agree with most of President Obama’s policies I will accept the fact that he has been duly elected by the citizens of this country and support him when I can. I have heard very few Democratic party leaders and even fewer members express that sentiment. If fact, just the opposite. Ranging from Congressional Minority Leaders Pelosi and Schumer, to the elitists of Hollywood, they have vowed to obstruct President Trump at every opportunity they can. What a wonderful country we have become.

    • St. Anger

      maybe if you had been in congress instead of the republicans you elected, you could have done more than they did to preserve the legitimacy of our institutions (like the presidency) and comity in government and society in general.

      but since republican officials, media figures, and voters have actively and intentionally undermined their own government every step of the way for the past eight years especially and for decades in general (even if you didn’t personally), it’s a bit late (and totally off target) to start complaining about it now.

      plus, you overlook the differences in specifics. it may be relevant that trump SHOULD NOT BE PRESIDENT, by any just measure of a functioning representative government.

      • rakohlin

        “Should not be president”, I guess the fact he was duly elected has little meaning since YOU have decided he should not be President. If you want to blame someone for the election of Donald J Trump, blame yourself and those with the same attitude you reflect. for the past eight years, the left has been continually forcing untenable policies down the throat of many Americans with a more conservative belief, using the excuse of “hey, we know better” or simply because they could do it, giving little regard to institutions the more conservative believed in. Well, as Newton’s third law states, “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.” President Trump is the reaction. He is excessive because the left has been excessive in its demands. So when anyone asks who elected President Trump, be sure to raise you hand, because all I did was vote for him in the general election, you and those like you did much more during his campaign to ensure his election.

        • José

          Dude, don’t blame Trump on us. It makes you look silly. He is the responsibility of the minority of American voters who marked his name on their ballots. Man up and own him.

    • José

      “What a wonderful country we have become.”
      Um, when do you think that happened? In the last few weeks and days or, just perhaps, about eight years ago?

      • rakohlin

        You are, of course, correct Jose. I did not mean to give the impression that this is something that sprung up in the last few days. I agree with you totally that eight years ago we elected a President that started us down a road to divide our country and lead it back to the pre-civil rights days of the 50’s and 60’s.

        • SpiritofPearl

          No, you just chose a crazy man who will destroy our progress. Enjoy your coming impoverishment.

        • José

          You know, that is technically true. Obama was the trigger. But that’s not to say that he was responsible. Obama’s politics were reasonably moderate for a Democrat and his message was one of unity and mutual respect. His agenda was exactly what he proposed in the campaign, the one that the voters selected by a clear and decisive margin. We can only speculate why Congressional Republicans decided to embark on their petty, hateful, selfish, and destructive policy of obstruction and denial. Sad to say, racial prejudice is the most obvious reason for the unwarranted demonization of this decent man. I haven’t heard any other plausible explanation.

          I guess you could argue that since the Republicans were going to bring the nation to a standstill with Obama even though we were engaged in two shooting wars and coping with an economic meltdown it would have been better to let a Republican be President instead. But that would be giving in to the terrorists, wouldn’t it?

    • WUSRPH

      The night of Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 a group of GOP leaders sat down at a dinner in Washington DC and emerged with an agreement that the GOP would oppose any and all proposals made by the new president with the goal of making him a one-term president. They “honored” that pledge for 8 years…..What a wonderful country we became that night.

      • rakohlin

        What a wonderful story. Are you part of the Hollywood elite that makes up fiction, or part of the media that passes along unsubstantiated stories.

        • SpiritofPearl

          Have you been hiding in a nunnery the last eight years?

        • WUSRPH

          Sorry, but this was substantiated many times….sorry you don’t want to believe it….but then you would prefer the world of “alternative facts”.

          • José

            Further substantiated by the actions of the GOP. If there has ever been more obstruction with less justification I haven’t seen it.

  • John Johnson

    My Dist 10 senator, Konni Burton is a died in the wool Cruz fan; she wants to move home rule to Austin; she unfriends you if you disagree with her on FB or her website; she dances to whatever tune Texans for Lawsuit Reform or Empower Texans is singing; she is Patrick’s water carrier, and she has had her sights set on D.C. or higher state office since she first won her state senate seat. She thinks Tarrant County’s public/private partnerships with Corps like General Motors, American Airlines, Lockheed, Facebook, FedEx, TR Horton, the Rangers, Cowboys and others are bad deals …”corporate welfare”, “picking winners and losers” (which she got from Cruz). I can’t imagine what this area would look like if she had her way. Fort Worth might truly still be a cowtown.

    I can only hope that these local corporations she likes to rail against, and all the local city officials, will join together with other local power brokers to start a PAC, find someone to run against her, and send her packing. She has gotten way too big for her britches.

    • WUSRPH

      But those kinds of deals ARE “Corporate welfare”…..whether they are good ideas is another question…but she’s right about what they are and what they do…..Her position is that of a classical conservative…..not one of your modern “business conservatives” whose motto is “All I want from government is a fair advantage.” The classical conservative view is that the government should maintain conditions that make business possible……NOT finance it thru tax subsidies and abatements.

      • John Johnson

        Well, Professor…I am all onboard for outlawing corporate welfare in any form. Always have been. But it has to be a federal law. It cannot be passed just in Texas. Where do you think all the Tarrant County corporations I named would be today if Texas offered no incentives and Florida, SC, Georgia, NV and others were? This has been my point all along.

        • WUSRPH

          I have probably been ahead of you on that point for more than 20 years ever since I attended a conference of state govt. fiscal officers where we discussed the practice of “buying” jobs from other states which was then in its early phases. We all agreed that all it did was transfer jobs from one state to another, creating only a few new jobs in the process and that fiscally it made little sense. Of course, we also all agreed that our bosses would not be able to resist the pressure from the Chamber of Commerce types so that, bad policy that it is, it would happen anyway. The only federal law that could stop it would probably be one that removed any IRS tax advantages but that is very, very unlikely ESPECIALLY since Trump apparently wants to use a federal version of this system to finance his “infrastructure” economic stimulus program. He’s talking about as much as ONE TRILLION in these kinds of arrangements financed by federal tax concessions.

          • John Johnson

            That move will not be supported by me anymore than my feelings about Burton’s current overreach. I’ve asked her to explain if she thought companies like American Airlines would stay in Fort Worth after she told me that the city had no business negotiating with them after they announced they wanted to build a new corporate structure and needrd some concessions to remain here and do so. Her answer was a flat out “no”.

          • WUSRPH

            She is then one who is willing to accept the consequences of her actions…Of course, there is also the old tactic of being pure and standing by your principles when you know that it will not make any difference….since the deal is going to happen with our without your support.
            It is always easier to stand on principle when it has no bad consequences.

          • John Johnson

            No disrespect meant, but I just don’t think she is all that politically knowledgeable or astute. Personably? Yes…but she seems to use trite terms coined by others way too often, and follow Dunn’s dictates to the max. He has big plans for her.

          • jake

            It will be a New New Deal.

            Not sure a federal law could do anything, but I may be ignorant on this portion of tax law. Since most of the benefits they receive are actually breaks on property taxes (although the sports teams are a different story) would the federal government be able to outlaw how a state administers their tax code? Even if they COULD, would they do something that many would claim is an attack on state’s rights?
            I would like to find some smart ways to limit corporate welfare however.

    • Unwound

      She sucks

  • BCinBCS

    “That was the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period.” – Sean Spicer at his first press conference Saturday, January 21, 2017.

    When called on this whopper of a lie, Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway stated to NBC’s Chuck Todd that “…Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts…”

    Alternative facts?!?

    Is this the kind of George Orwell 1984 thinking on which Comrade Trump will rely during his administration?

    Just for the record here are some “fact” facts:

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8c8c667099691d41836118831e0bc6ca891c3737e94b30e20b094310832e5471.jpg
    Photograph during President Obama’s First Inauguration Ceremony

    .
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/ec644b1f61aceb342a7b853ac3985dce881f77aad3f197eb3149703d15e32939.png
    Photograph during Comrade President Trump’s First Inauguration Ceremony

  • BCinBCS

    Ya know, I kinda hate to keep ragging on JJ’s admonition to “just wait and see” when it comes to Comrade Trump but I must point out yet another example of The Comrades astute business acumen that he is bringing to the White House. After a so-so Republican National Convention, Comrade Trump tried, once again, with his inauguration. It turned out about as good as the convention – that is to say, not that great.

    Vast open sections of the Mall and many empty seats during the parade showed lack of support and lack of adequate planning on the new administration’s part. Couple this with the diminished number of Presidential Balls and you get what amounts to a mediocre inauguration.

    But, there is a bright side. The Grifter-in Chief did raise record amounts of money to put on this “spectacle”. Below is a chart with his and historic amounts raised:

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/31e6e063a85555dbfa1aeacb1ed8609e4573d123375919c155ab5c1b776f6a49.jpg

    Let’s hope that he didn’t refuse to pay the vendors.

  • BCinBCS

    Finally a little bit of good news for democracy in Texas.
    From Reuters:

    “The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Texas seeking to revive the state’s strict Republican-backed voter-identification requirements that a lower court found had a discriminatory effect on black and Hispanic people.

    The justices let stand a July 2016 decision by a lower court that found that the 2011 Texas statute ran afoul of a federal law that bars racial discrimination in elections and directed a lower court to find a way to fix the law’s discriminatory effects against minorities.”

    http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-court-voters-idUSKBN1571YS?il=0

    • SpiritofPearl

      They’ll try again after a SCOTUS replacement brings to the court to nine.

  • John Bernard Books

    Give me Sen Burton over Dem Rep Dwana Dukes anyday….
    Sen Shumer to Sen Cotton, “where were 8 years ago?” Sen Cotton to Chuckie, “I was in Afghanistan getting my a** shot off while you were helping shove obamacare down our throats.”
    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/542719f1bc6863cb8aa05cf5d7a9e4f8948cfab72330a3ccce14fc2d8ef796d3.jpg

  • bk

    I so enjoyed the spanking Spicer gave the media, I have seen and witnessed the many times were media has injected innuendo, speculation, and imagination into stories that should have been factual and concise. Who what when why and where used to be included in the facts of a story, now it’s hard to tell where the true factsour and our reporters opinion ends. thank God for this whole Trump administration.

    • SpiritofPearl

      Actually Sean Sphincter, as he was known at UConn, was apoplectic at the first presser. He got real nice the second time around.

      Trump will kill us all. You go first.

  • SpiritofPearl
  • John Bernard Books

    Why do dems lie…..
    Obama’s approval ratings only higher than 3 presidents.
    “It puts him ahead of only Gerald Ford (47.2 percent), Jimmy Carter (45.5 percent) and Harry Truman (45.4 percent).”
    http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/terence-p-jeffrey/479-obama-had-lower-average-approval-rating-nixon-or-bush

    While Obama’s approvals were higher than Carter’s it is well known he was a worse prez….

