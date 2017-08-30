Hurricane Harvey By the Numbers

Eight million Texans—almost the population of New York City—live in areas affected by the storm.

Harvey is the strongest storm to reach land in the Texas Coastal Bend since Hurricane Carla in 1961. It grew from tropical depression to a major hurricane in 56 hours, bringing 132-mph winds to Port Aransas, delivering a storm surge of 6.6 feet to Port Lavaca, and continuing to inflict record-breaking rain, wind, and devastation across southeast Texas.

But how much flooding, exactly, breaks records? How does Hurricane Harvey’s destruction compare to previous storms? Here’s a by-the-numbers breakdown of the damage so far.