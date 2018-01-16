The legacies of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Jerry Jeff Walker, and more will be on full display.
The Daily Post
The generous spirit of the Houston-based writer—and his online army of fans—continues to impress.
The ten-part miniseries dramatizes the road to 9/11 with Jeff Daniels, Peter Sarsgaard, and Alec Baldwin.
The company’s ”iSolve” system will allow flight attendants to deliver miles to inconvenienced customers before the plane even lands.
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered a down year on the field, but he’s chasing another dream this offseason: rapping.
A new partnership with Penguin Random House turns classic Texas Monthly stories into audio versions.
Not all of them are trained service animals.
”Mavericks” is tough to translate. So is ”Dynamos.” But we imagined ways that we could rename Texas teams in a universal way.
Irish bookie Paddy Power gives Austin a 3:1 shot at landing the prized headquarters. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.
Our favorite recent items from the police blotter of the ’Lufkin Daily News.’