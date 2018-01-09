Introducing Texas Monthly Audio Books

A new partnership with Penguin Random House turns classic Texas Monthly stories into audio versions.

Grab your phone, put on your headphones, and get ready to experience Texas Monthly in a whole new way. Starting today, some of the most memorable and widely read stories in our history are getting a new life—in audio.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership between publishing house Penguin Random House and Texas Monthly, seminal works from the magazine’s canon are available in audiobook form. The effort is our latest to extend the magic of Texas Monthly storytelling beyond print and meet audiences where they are.

The stories, each of which is read by a native Texan voice actor and lasts between 30 minutes and an hour, are broken into four collections, listed below, along with links to listen to available samples:

True Crime from Texas Monthly

Social Studies from Texas Monthly

Texas Business and Culture from Texas Monthly (coming in spring 2018)

The Slow Life and Fast Death of DJ Screw by Michael Hall

Dreaming of Her by Pamela Colloff

He Ain’t Going Nowhere by John Spong

A Home of Last Resort by Sonia Smith

The Shelf Life of Tom Mackey by Tom Foster

National Magazine Award‒Winning Features from Texas Monthly (coming in spring 2018)

Still Life by Skip Hollandsworth

Mothers, Sisters, Daughters, Wives by Mimi Swartz

The Innocent Man, Part One by Pamela Colloff

The Innocent Man, Part Two by Pamela Colloff

The Witness by Pamela Colloff

The next time you hop in your car to go to work, or find yourself alone in a room with your Alexa, give these stories a listen. If you’ve read them before, they’re just as good upon revisiting. If you’re encountering them for the first time, I don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

You can view the complete catalog here.

