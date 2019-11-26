Collection

Our 2019 Made in Texas Holiday Gift Guide

Ambitious Texans across the state are crafting, building, and designing goods in hopes that what they make will resonate and connect with their customers. Whether they’re independent small-batch artisans or shop owners, each is striving to create something special. We’ve scoured the big cities and the small towns for gifts—from the classic to the modern—that embody Texas’s creative spirit.

Our 2019 Made in Texas Holiday Gift Guide

By Emily Kimbro

Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Stockings

By Arielle Avila

Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Self-Care Fanatics

By Arielle Avila

Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Adventurers

By Arielle Avila

Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Tex-Pats

By Arielle Avila

Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Kids (and Pets!)

By Arielle Avila

Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Trendsetters

By Arielle Avila

Made in Texas Gift Guide: For the Entertainers

By Arielle Avila

