Ten Ramen

It’s a tiny, narrow space that’s a touch hard to find, and you gotta eat standing up, but it’s the best ramen in Dallas. We stepped up to the wall-mounted iPad to order our tonkotsu ramen; served in a lovely ceramic bowl, its creamy pork-based broth was filled with tender house-made noodles topped with pickled ginger, soy-braised bamboo, pickled seaweed, wood ear mushrooms, and a slice of tender pork belly. We also tried the spicy mazemen, a brothless noodle bowl with a scoop of Berkshire pork, green onion sprouts, and a poached egg. We just couldn’t get over the extraordinary blend of flavors. Add a Japanese beer and you’re all set.