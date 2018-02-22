Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter Play

Ten Ramen

Photograph by Kevin Marple

It’s a tiny, narrow space that’s a touch hard to find, and you gotta eat standing up, but it’s the best ramen in Dallas. We stepped up to the wall-mounted iPad to order our tonkotsu ramen; served in a lovely ceramic bowl, its creamy pork-based broth was filled with tender house-made noodles topped with pickled ginger, soy-braised bamboo, pickled seaweed, wood ear mushrooms, and a slice of tender pork belly. We also tried the spicy mazemen, a brothless noodle bowl with a scoop of Berkshire pork, green onion sprouts, and a poached egg. We just couldn’t get over the extraordinary blend of flavors. Add a Japanese beer and you’re all set.

City: Dallas

Cuisine:

Drinks: Beer & sake

Price: $$

Rating: ★★★★

Address: 1818 Sylvan Ave., Dallas, TX, 75208

Hours: L & D 7 days.

Phone: 972-803-4400

Last updated: February 22, 2018

