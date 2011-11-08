The Friendswood state representative's "Jew 'em down" comment is put through Stephen Colbert's "Bigot-O-Tron 9000."
The pending departure of the chair of the House Republican caucus removes someone who was well positioned to challenge Straus for speaker. It will also touch off a scramble for a successor. I thought the most likely challengers to Straus would be Taylor and Hancock, but both have their sights…
On Tuesday [I tweeted (based on various reports) that Larry Taylor, the House GOP caucus chair, was going to run for Ron Paul’s congressional seat–the point being that if he did so, this would be highly beneficial for Joe Straus, as Taylor could emerge as a potential rival for speaker,…
A meeting is scheduled this afternoon at the building occupied by the Texas Public Policy Foundation. It is probably taking place as I write. My information is that representatives of Straus and some of his adversaries, including Michael Quinn Sullivan, are having discussions that could result in the shaping of…
A mostly mind-numbing day during which Democrats slow-played the local calendar by asking questions for just short of ten minutes on every bill ended with Republicans and Democrats defending their parliamentary maneuvers as being consistent with the rules of the House. Republican caucus chairman Taylor produced a lengthy list of…
Other officers: Geanie Morrison, vice-chairman Linda Harper-Brown, secretary Tan Parker, treasurer Larry Taylor is a solid upper-tier member. Morrison was a Craddick rubber stamp as Higher Ed chair. Harper-Brown is very fortunate to be here. Tan Parker hasn’t set the world on fire. So here is my question: Do the…
It was an amazing thing to be in the House for Wednesday’s rules debate. It was as if someone had taken a giant vaccuum cleaner and sucked all the tension out of the air. The House went about the business of adopting its rules without dramatics. Speakers come and speakers…