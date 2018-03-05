From Laura Moser in Houston to a kung fu practitioner in Fort Worth, Bernie Sanders supporters are infiltrating the Texas Democratic Party. And Nancy Pelosi is not happy.
The candidate for Texas’s 7th Congressional District has seen an outpouring of support—and money—since coming under fire from the national party.
An analysis of the first four days of early voting in the March 6 primaries indicates that the fabled rebellion against the Republican social conservative leadership may not be materializing.