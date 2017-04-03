Burka Blog

Beto O’Rourke Wants to End the War On Drugs as We Know It

Is Texas ready for statewide candidate who wants to legalize marijuana?

Congressman Beto O'Rourke, D-El Paso, greets well-wishers at Scholtz Garden in Austin a day after announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Texas. A crowd of about 300 crowded in the legendary watering hole near the Texas Capitol to hear O'Rourke speak against Donald Trump's border wall.
Photograph by Bob Daemmrich

Two years ago, it took a tough legislative fight to pass a medical marijuana bill that allowed for the use of cannabis oil to fight epilepsy. But attitudes toward marijuana seem to be shifting. Harris County started a new diversion program to essentially decriminalize marijuana, and an University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll released in February found that public opinion on the subject has changed dramatically in the past year. In 2015, only 32 percent of those surveyed said marijuana should be legal; this year, 53 percent said it should be legal for most uses.

Now, Texas has what would have been unthinkable just a few years ago: a statewide candidate for U.S. Senate who wants to reform federal law to end the prohibition on marijuana and regulate its sale like alcohol. Beto O’Rourke has pushed this ever since he served on the El Paso city council during a time when the sister city of Juárez was known as the murder capital of the world. Along with fellow council member Susie Byrd, O’Rourke wrote Dealing Death and Drugs, a book arguing for the legalization of marijuana to undermine the finances of the drug cartels.

O’Rourke, who has been representing El Paso in Congress since 2013, is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate, hoping to challenge the re-election of incumbent Senator Ted Cruz. U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro of San Antonio is also eyeing the Democratic nomination, while former political consultant Matthew Down is mulling an independent run. It wasn’t that long ago when O’Rourke’s stand on marijuana would have made his candidacy a non-starter. Not any more.

“The people in Texas are way ahead of their elected representatives on this and so many other issues,” O’Rourke told me in an interview. “Texas is a state that is pretty jealous of its independence. They don’t want big government, don’t want government in their lives.”

The War on Drugs, launched by the Nixon administration, has been a “tragic failure” according to O’Rourke. “Forty years in, marijuana is just as available today in the average Texas community as it was in the 1970s,” he said. Marijuana has grown more potent and now is sold in middle schools as well as high schools. Unlike marijuana, tobacco is legal despite the science that shows it kills people over time, but O’Rourke said by treating it as a public health issue the United States has been able to reduce tobacco consumption.

“Ending the prohibition on marijuana, and not making it a state by state issue…federally ending the prohibition on marijuana is going to save lives, saves billions of dollars, and moves us from a country that imprisons more of its citizens than any country on the face of the planet,” O’Rourke said.

I asked O’Rourke could this idea be sold as a campaign issue. “When I go town to town or door to door, they’re already there. I don’t have to sell it,” he said.

One voter who is not buying it is A.J. “Andy” Louderback, sheriff of Jackson County and the legislative director of the Texas Sheriff’s Association. “Do we really need another source for Texans to get high?” he asked. Louderback said it “has been a popular case for years” to claim legalized marijuana would undermine the drug cartels financially, but he said they have more lucrative sources of income. He said the legal drug trade in Colorado led to the creation of strains of marijuana with increased potency and turned some Colorado growers into exporters to the rest of the United States. “Advocates want to promote increased drug use in the U.S.,” Louderback said.

There are several bills before the current Legislature to either decriminalize or legalize marijuana. State Representative Donna Howard, a Democrat from Austin, filed HJR 46, a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize cannabis that would go directly to the voters without passing review by the governor. It would, however, also would require a two-thirds affirmative vote in both chambers to get set for an election.

“Though I believe the Texas Legislature is not ready to pass full legalization, I suspect that the citizens of Texas might be more open to the possibility,” Howard said. “I certainly think they are ready to have the conversation, and that’s why I filed HJR 46. Many recognize the benefits of decriminalization and medicinal uses, and we’re also now seeing the huge revenue potential as other states pass legislation legalizing and regulating the cannabis industry.”

One politician pulling for O’Rourke, at least on this one issue, is former state Representative David Simpson of Longview. Last May, Simpson—who believed marijuana should be legalized because it is a plant created by God—lost the Republican primary for state Senate. Simpson’s opponent hammered him over his stand for legalized marijuana, which also played a role in law enforcement turning its back on Simpson. When I asked Simpson if a politician today can win on the issue, he replied, “I certainly hope so.” But after we talked for a bit, Simpson added, “I don’t know that we’re quite at the tipping point yet.”

Tags: Politics, marijuana legalization

  • Asher B. Garber

    Louderback said it “has been a popular case for years” to claim
    legalized marijuana would undermine the drug cartels financially, but he
    said they have more lucrative sources of income. He said the legal drug
    trade in Colorado led to the creation of strains of marijuana with
    increased potency and turned some Colorado growers into exporters to the
    rest of the United States.
    —————————————
    So this guy’s position is to be a hypocrite within the same thought process? To insinuate the legalization side couldn’t possibly undermine cartels financially, but that weed is so potent these days, especially because of legalization in Colorado, that who knows what’s going to happen?

    What a dingaling.

    • donuthin2

      I have no idea if legalization would undermine cartels financially, but for sure, we have spent billion on a unsuccessful drug war. It probably has done more harm than good in many ways. But there is too much to be made keeping mj illegal, so I doubt the self righteous can get there.

      • Jon

        The cartels have been moving from pot to more profitable meth smuggling across the border in recent years, so legalization of marijuana isn’t going to shut them down.

  • WUSRPH

    “soma” for everyone……..
    O’Rourke’s support of this will only bring up things from his and his father’s past that will be used against him.

    • Jed

      “Maybe I’m too old fashioned”

      and immune to historical evidence, apparently.

      as far as how this will affect his candidacy, i’d wager this is the least of his problems. more texans will probably support this than the rest of his agenda.

      • WUSRPH

        I don’t think I’m immune from historical evidence. I know the history of prohibition and I have see the failure of a tough criminal law based “war on drugs”….other methods are clearly called for, including such simple things as needle exchanges, etc…….but repealing prohibition did not stop the problems created by excessive use of alcohol and the disease of alcoholism….I doubt decimalization of drugs will do anything to limit drug abuse and the retreat from reality provided to some by alcohol or drugs. But still doing something about the drug cartels may be worth trying…..

    • Brian Kelly

      There is absolutely no doubt now that the majority of Americans want to completely legalize marijuana nationwide. Our numbers grow on a daily basis.

      The prohibitionist view on marijuana is the viewpoint of a minority and rapidly shrinking percentage of Americans. It is based upon decades of lies and propaganda.

      Each and every tired old lie they have propagated has been thoroughly proven false by both science and society.

      Their tired old rhetoric no longer holds any validity. The vast majority of Americans have seen through the sham of marijuana prohibition in this day and age. The number of prohibitionists left shrinks on a daily basis.

      With their credibility shattered, and their not so hidden agendas visible to a much wiser public, what’s left for a marijuana prohibitionist to do?

      Maybe, just come to terms with the fact that Marijuana Legalization Nationwide is an inevitable reality that’s approaching much sooner than prohibitionists think, and there is nothing they can do to stop it!

      Legalize Nationwide!…and Support All Marijuana Legalization Efforts!

