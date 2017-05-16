Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter
Cornyn Withdraws from FBI Short List

Cornyn backs out of the FBI director race.

John Cornyn.
Photo By Tom Williams/AP

Texas Senator John Cornyn interviewed this past weekend for the possible appointment as the replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey. But as support for Cornyn faded in the Senate and a new controversy erupted over President Trump giving security information to Russian officials, Cornyn on Tuesday withdrew his name from consideration for the FBI job. His statement:

“I have always considered public service to be a great privilege. How I can best serve my fellow Texans and my country has, and will continue to be, my guiding principle.

“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.

“Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day. I’m eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.”  

  • WUSRPH

    It is always easy to “not be interested” in something if you have no chance of getting it. I, for example, am not interested in being lt. governor. A member of the Texas House, maybe, but not lt. governor.

    • SeeItMyWay

      What would you expect him to say? I’m not going to be picked so I quit? I talked to my colleagues and they urged me not to keep my name in the hat? There are more qualified persons than me to serve in this capacity?

      Are you a politician? An attorney? An educator? It would be nice to know where you are coming from.

      This entire firing/hiring scenario is crazy. The NYT says Trump asked Comey to drop the Russian tie investigation; the WAPO says Trump divulged intelligence info to the Russians. All from unnamed sources, of course.

      There is no proof of any of this. It is he said, he said stuff. Who you going to believe. I know who the press believes. All you have to do is read the WAPO reports and editorials each day to understand how much they despise the President. They are on a mission, it would seem.

      We deserve better. There were illegal leaks it seems. Why don’t we know yet who leaked what? Only a very few had access to the info leaked.

      If Comey scribbled notes after meetings with Trump, why did he not come forward with it at the time? Why didn’t he call foul?

      Something’s got to give. The intelligence community has got to cough up what they know, and all of it, to congressional committees. Those who leaked classified info have to be named. It needs to happen now.

    • SeeItMyWay

      Test.

      • WUSRPH

        You passed. Although the one you deleted was more interesting.

        • SeeItMyWay

          That was the reason for the test. I did not delete it.

          • WUSRPH

            Hummm? Interesting…..I’ve had messages blocked by the all-knowing censor…usually because I used a word like the four letter one for the hot place a lot of will go to after we die or the initials of a current German political party……but never one just disappear.
            Well, to answer you now missing question of who is telling the Truth, Trump of the rest of the world? We all know from past history that Trump has a little problem with staying strictly within the definition of what is known as “the truth”….some call that lying. JJ, on the other, had excused it as just being “exaggeration”. But, just because he deviated from the standard into “alternative facts” and “post-truth politics” in the past does not necessarily mean he is not telling the truth now. His problem may be that, like the boy who called “Wolf” too many times, when he is telling the truth we don’t recognize it.
            However, in this case, we have a couple of ways to test it…The first being Comey’s “memos for file” on his conversations with Trump. As I understand it, the courts have tended to give credence to such memos prepared by FBI agents if they were prepared right after the event. And, of course, there may be the mysterious “tapes” Trump was talking about although it is not clear whether he meant he had taped Comey or thought Comey had taped him. Trump could have heard about the memos for file from someone in the DOJ and assumed they were tapes….but we really don’t know.
            So, I guess the best I can say in answer to your question is: Based on past events you have to tend toward discounting what Trump says if he denies he did something….but to be sure you have to have some sort of evidence and we haven’t seen that yet. But, we may.

          • WUSRPH

            Because my answer was way off the thread, I have removed it…..Maybe we can discuss whether it is Trump telling the truth or the rest of the world and who and why they might be leaking at a later date.

          • SeeItMyWay

            I read your deleted post. I agree. We shall she what proof might be forthcoming.

            One question with the press in mind. If Obama could stand behind a mic and say that Hillary was innocent of all charges while an investigation is going on, and that there was no criminal IRS activity while an investigation was going on, without the press unloading on him, why is it they are now raining down on Trump for saying, “I hope you will put this thing to bed”? What’s the difference?

          • WUSRPH

            The difference is there but subtle. If you wanted to bend the situation to Trump’s benefit you could say that there is little difference because what Obama was doing was “sending a signal” of his wishes to the investigators. But, even then, there is some difference between that and, if you believe the reports, Trump three times trying to get Comey to swear loyalty to him personally and, at the same time, suggesting that he close the investigation and let Flynn off the hook. And, when that did not happen, firing the guy.

            PS I’d have to check as to whether there was any feedback on what Obama did….I tend to think that at least someone must have complained…..

          • SeeItMyWay

            I just want the truth brought forth. Something is bad wrong when our investigative departments and congressional committees cannot or will not produce it.

          • WUSRPH

            You are asking for too much in too little time. It took two years for Watergate to blow open, but that was led up to by a continuing series of exposures. A thorough investigation—absent someone being a John Dean to break it open takes a very long time of careful backtracking of what a bunch of people did and what they said then and now. Congressional committees or the FBI do not have any magic truth serum,. All they can do is, like a policeman, piece thru the evidence and see where it takes them.

  • nickthap

    Even a Senate dead-ender like Cornyn doesn’t want the gig. You’d have to be insane to take that job now. The Texas delegation ain’t lookin’ so hot these days, are they?

  • anonyfool

    I guess he will have to settle for being a yuge lobbyist on K street now.

