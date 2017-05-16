Cornyn Withdraws from FBI Short List

Texas Senator John Cornyn interviewed this past weekend for the possible appointment as the replacement for fired FBI Director James Comey. But as support for Cornyn faded in the Senate and a new controversy erupted over President Trump giving security information to Russian officials, Cornyn on Tuesday withdrew his name from consideration for the FBI job. His statement:

“I have always considered public service to be a great privilege. How I can best serve my fellow Texans and my country has, and will continue to be, my guiding principle.

“Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI Director. I’ve informed the Administration that I’m committed to helping them find such an individual, and that the best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate.

“Working for 28 million Texans in the U.S. Senate is an honor I never expected to have, and one I cherish each and every day. I’m eager to continue working with the Administration and the rest of my colleagues to make Texas and our country stronger.”