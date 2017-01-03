Burka Blog

George and Laura Bush, Plus the Clintons, to Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Politics aside, inaugurals are a time to show that our nation can peaceably transfer power from one administration to the next.

By Comments

Former President George W. Bush, former first lady Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton at the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in 2013, in Dallas. All three will be at Donald Trump's inauguration later this month.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A dance squad from Texas State University, a marching band at a historically black college, and New York City’s Radio City Musical Hall Rockettes have all been embroiled in controversies about whether they should perform during Republican Donald Trump’s inaugural because of the divisive, smash-mouth nature of his campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But inaugurals are about more than the person taking the Oath of Office. They symbolize that the United States can peacefully hand off power from one administration to another without the government collapsing.

That was affirmed today as former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, announced that they will attend the inauguration on January 20. “They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power—a hallmark of American democracy—and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

A short time later, Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton also announced they will attend the event at the Capitol. Former President Jimmy Carter had previously announced he would attend. Former President George H.W. Bush declined for health reasons.

None of these people are Trump fans. The Bushes announced last fall that they would skip voting in the presidential contest. Carter last summer denounced Trump as someone who “seems to reject the most important moral and ethical principles on which our nation was founded.” As for the Clintons, some bitter pills just have to be swallowed “out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.”

 

 

 

 

 

  • WUSRPH

    It is nice to see that they all understand the importance of the Miracle of 1800—the peaceful transfer of power. It is doubtful that Trump and his supporters would have had he lost.

    • WUSRPH

      Let’s just hope that Trump remembers which day it is and shows up. He continues to have problems with his memory….Now he is complaining that a meeting always scheduled for Friday has been delayed till Friday, as if it was originally set for an earlier day. Either he cannot remember, his staff did not tell him right or he is deliberately trying to make it appear that the intelligence folks don’t have the evidence on the Russians they say they do. I would prefer to think that it is the latter…..because a president who cannot remember things from day-to-day might be very dangerous. We now know that Reagan suffered from Alzheimer’s while he was president. That’s why he could not remember any of that stuff around the Irangate scandal including the selling arms to a terrorist nation which he said we would never do. I’d hate to repeat that experience.

  • roadgeek

    This is a class act by all the former presidents and their wives. It’s going to be especially hard for Hillary Clinton, but I admire her for going.

  • BCinBCS

    From Borowitz over at the New Yorker:

    WASHINGTON — Sixty-four unskilled workers will report to new jobs in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday as part of a federal jobs program that provides employment for people unable to find productive work elsewhere.

    The new hires, who have no talents or abilities that would make them employable in most workplaces, will be earning a first-year salary of $174,000.

    • Tejasguitarman

      I say we drain that impending swamp

  • John Bernard Books

    They will be going to Prez Trump’s inauguration….dems will be attending the other award ceremony….
  • José

    Remember, if you don’t have the patience or the stomach to watch the ceremony live on TV you can just read the inauguration address on Twitter.

    • Tejasguitarman

      now that’s funny!

  • BCinBCS

    The flop sweat is beginning to appear on Republican legislators as the time approaches for them to make decisions about Obamacare. Some want to have the budget resolution (that contains the parameters that the budget bill will mandate) passed by the inauguration while other Republicans want to drag their feet on “repeal and delay”.

    “Repeal and delay”? Yea, that’s what “repeal and replace” has universally become with conservatives as they realize that there is no way for to keep all of the popular components of Obamacare while eliminating the rest of the program.

    Ah, the chickens have come home to roost and it is time to pay the piper but it turns out that the Republicans are short on cash.

  • SpiritofPearl

    They are legitimizing the inauguration of a demagogue.

    • WUSRPH

      Don’t be as bad as a Trumptarian. He would have denied Hillary’s legitimacy….We have to be better than him.

      • SpiritofPearl

        We have to resist tyranny. We are all better than Trump!

        • WUSRPH

          The man was legitimately elected. He will be he legitimate holder of the office of president UNTIL he is removed by his death, the limit on the number of terms he can serve, his removal for mental or physical unfitness, impeachment and conviction by the Congress or his defeat by the voters. The fact that he will hold the office is indeed a sad day for America. But he has to do something to justify his removal. Suspicion of his likely actions is not enough. He must actively do something. I can only hope that it never happens or if he leaves office before his term is ended, the cause that the damaged to America and the world is limited.

  • WUSRPH

    Trump’s new SEC head: Jay Clayton

    “Clayton is currently a partner at the white-shoe Manhattan law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, where he has primarily represented major corporations in mergers, initial public offerings and compliance issues. Among his biggest clients are the e-commerce site Alibaba and the investment bank Goldman Sachs.

    He is the latest in a string of Trump administration officials with deep ties to Goldman Sachs. Others include Trump’s nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive, and Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs chief operating officer who is the incoming president’s pick to lead the National Economic Council” (From Huffington-Post)

    Before it is all over historians will be calling the Trump Administration the “Age of Goldman Sachs”. They are putting JP Morgan in its hayday to shame.

  • Rules of Blazon

    Donald Trump is a white supremacist and a Russian puppet, and so is every single person who supports him.

