Here’s Why You Should File a Hurricane Harvey Insurance Claim Before Friday

A new insurance law taking effect lowers the penalty on insurance companies for slow storm damage payments.

If your home or business has damage from Hurricane Harvey, you should notify your insurance company—in writing—that you intend to file a claim before a new law takes effect on Friday, according to the Texas Trial Lawyers Association. Even though the hurricane occurred before the law took effect, a claim filed on Friday or after will likely will be covered by the new law. On Friday, the penalty on an insurance company that doesn’t promptly pay a claim will drop from 18 percent of the damages to 10 percent. The new law also gives lawsuit immunity to insurance adjusters who low-ball a claim.

Association spokesman Alex Winslow said the notice of a claim can be filed directly on an insurance company’s web site, by fax or certified mail, but it is best done in writing and with the policy holder retaining a copy of the filing. Winslow said the claim does not need to say anything more than that the policy holder suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey and intends to file a claim. The notice should contain the name and contact information of the policy holder and, if possible, the insurance policy number.

Winslow said the new law may not affect federal flood insurance or windstorm policies held on the coast by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association, a state-run consortium that provides hurricane coverage on the immediate coast. But Winslow that that because of uncertainty in the new law, the trial lawyers association is urging everyone to be safe rather than sorry, and file a notice with their insurance carrier before Friday.