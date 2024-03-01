“Don’t like the weather? Just wait a few minutes.” While Texans aren’t the only ones to toss that phrase around, we sure get a lot of mileage from it. But in recent years, the state has seen extreme droughts, record heat waves, and historic freezes. In the first episode of Answer Me This, senior editor Alex Samuels, who has reported on recent weather trends, explains what we can expect from our “crazy” weather in the future.