Which Matthew McConaughey Movie Should I Watch?

The McConaughey flowchart to end all flowcharts.

Fans of Matthew McConaughey have been a bit starved of late. Between 2011 and 2014—the period popularly referred to as the McConaissance—the Uvalde native seemed to be everywhere. Over the course of those four years he appeared in nine movies and the HBO series True Detective, received the best reviews of his career, and won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his leading turn in Dallas Buyers Club. Yet since then, he’s backed off considerably; he starred in just one movie in 2015, and two last year. His only scheduled 2017 release, the film adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series, opens on August 4, more than seven months after the premiere of his last project, the blink-and-you-missed-it Gold. If you’re worried that the recent lack of McConaughey in your life will leave you unprepared for what is sure to be the majestic malignity of his portrayal of the Dark Tower’s villainous Man in Black, you might want to watch one of his previous films to remind yourself of what he’s capable of on-screen. But which one? The low-budget grit of Mud? The twisted small-town charm of Bernie? The full-on spectacle of Interstellar? To help you navigate your way through the McOeuvre, we’ve put together this comprehensive flowchart.

Illustration by Victoria Millner