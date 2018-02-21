News & Politics

Featured

The Latest

See All

Bum Steers

Dan Patrick Bum Steer
Bum Steer Awards 2018 No. 1: Dan Patrick

Dec 21, 2017 By Texas Monthly

Last February, at the start of the 85th legislative session, this magazine named Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick the most influential person in Texas politics. And for good reason: in the months leading up to the session, he had deftly maneuvered to set the state’s agenda, and he let it be known that he would tolerate little dissent in the upper chamber. What Patrick wanted, he intended to get, and he… Read Story

Longreads

DACA
The Young Americans of DACA

Dec 1, 2017 By Michael Hall

Pedro Villalobos is a star prosecutor. Gerardo De Loera is a musician. Joseph Ramirez is a tech entrepreneur. They’re young, they’re smart, they make America great. They’re also undocumented. And now, they face being sent back to a place they’ve never called home.
The Power Behind the Throne

Jan 25, 2017 By R.G. Ratcliffe

In his second session as lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick has become the most influential person in Texas politics. Will his attempt to legislate who uses which bathroom slip him up?
The Faces of Obamacare

Feb 14, 2017 By Michael Hall

For many Americans, the controversial health law is government run amok. But for these people in San Antonio, it’s been a lifesaver.
Final Cut

Jun 21, 2017 By Christopher Hooks

When Texas’s film incentives program comes up for renewal, politicians and movie bizzers give performances that Matthew McConaughey would envy.
The Convert

Oct 27, 2017 By Abigail Pesta

Tania Joya had been married to a jihadist from Texas for ten years, but she was tired of living like a nomad and unnerved by his increasingly extreme ideology. When he dragged their family to war-torn Syria, she knew it was time to get out.

Latest

Ta-Nehisi Coates Talks Writing, President Trump, and Quitting Twitter For Good

By Doyin Oyeniyi

‘Support The Girls’ is Ultimately a Film About Caring

By Dan Solomon

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Strategy Isn’t Changing

By Dan Solomon

Lawrence Wright Talks About a Purple Texas and Matthew McConaughey’s Bongos

By Emily McCullar

SXSW’s Opening Night Film ‘A Quiet Place’ Is Smart—and Scary as Hell

By Dan Solomon

Scenes From the Texas Film Awards

By Eric Benson

Bernie Sanders Discussed DACA, Houston Congressional Candidate Laura Moser, and 2020 at SXSW

By Dan Solomon

Hog Head Cheese at Patillo’s Bar-B-Q

By Daniel Vaughn

Talk Like a Texan: To Chunk, or to Chuck?

By John Nova Lomax

Meet the 26-Year-Old LBJ Enthusiast Who Had Her Bachelorette Party at His Presidential Library

By dan solomon

The ‘National Podcast of Texas,’ Episode 10

By Monte Williams

Why Did Brooklyn Barbecue Take Over the Internet for a Day?

By Daniel Vaughn

Texas Monthly