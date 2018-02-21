News & Politics
The city’s new police chief explains how she plans to apply the lessons she learned in Detroit to a troubled department. Read Story
As if anyone needed further proof, MQS’s bogus mailer shows that he is no better than Russian trolls. Read Story
The closer we get to the March 6 primary election, the more we should expect to see the conflict between centrist Republicans and far-right conservatives grow more intense. Read Story
The senate hopeful, fresh off an underwhelming primary win, talked about rejecting PAC money at SXSW.
The senator earned applause from the audience on gun control and the role of the DCCC.
The energy secretary outlined the Trump administration’s new direction at an oil and gas conference in Houston.
Watch our discussion of the winners and losers of this year’s Fall-of-the-Alamo primary.
Texas Democrats had their best off-year primary turnout since 2002 and still had fewer voters than the Republicans.
Bum Steers
Last February, at the start of the 85th legislative session, this magazine named Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick the most influential person in Texas politics. And for good reason: in the months leading up to the session, he had deftly maneuvered to set the state’s agenda, and he let it be known that he would tolerate little dissent in the upper chamber. What Patrick wanted, he intended to get, and he… Read Story
Longreads
The El Paso congressman is waging a long-shot campaign to prove a Democrat can win in Texas.
Pedro Villalobos is a star prosecutor. Gerardo De Loera is a musician. Joseph Ramirez is a tech entrepreneur. They’re young, they’re smart, they make America great. They’re also undocumented. And now, they face being sent back to a place they’ve never called home.
In his second session as lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick has become the most influential person in Texas politics. Will his attempt to legislate who uses which bathroom slip him up?
As his first term in the U.S. Senate comes to a close, Cruz is already gearing up for the next big election.
For many Americans, the controversial health law is government run amok. But for these people in San Antonio, it’s been a lifesaver.
When Texas’s film incentives program comes up for renewal, politicians and movie bizzers give performances that Matthew McConaughey would envy.
Six stories of refugees resettled in Houston.
Tania Joya had been married to a jihadist from Texas for ten years, but she was tired of living like a nomad and unnerved by his increasingly extreme ideology. When he dragged their family to war-torn Syria, she knew it was time to get out.