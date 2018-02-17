Brick Fire Pizza

Borrowing the sandwich-shop-style assembly-line concept, Brick Fire starts you off with a choice of crust (original or gluten-free) or pasta (spaghetti or penne) and then sends you down the line to pick your sauce and toppings. Of the endless combinations, we made a pizza with Oaxaca cheese, brisket, chorizo, red onion, and corn. Make sure to save room for the Pizzooki, a giant chocolate chip cookie baked fresh in the brick oven and topped with ice cream and syrup.