Dining Guide
Brick Fire Pizza
Borrowing the sandwich-shop-style assembly-line concept, Brick Fire starts you off with a choice of crust (original or gluten-free) or pasta (spaghetti or penne) and then sends you down the line to pick your sauce and toppings. Of the endless combinations, we made a pizza with Oaxaca cheese, brisket, chorizo, red onion, and corn. Make sure to save room for the Pizzooki, a giant chocolate chip cookie baked fresh in the brick oven and topped with ice cream and syrup.
City: Mission
Cuisine: Pizza
Drinks: Beer & wine
Price: $$
Address: 704 E. Griffin Pkwy., Mission, TX, 78572
Hours: L 7 days. D Mon–Sat.
Phone: 956-998-3473
Last updated: February 16, 2018