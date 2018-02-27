Nancy’s Hustle

Press spacebar to see more share options.





The burgeoning EaDo neighborhood appears to be welcoming this newcomer with open arms. Intimate and softly lit, this Euro-American bistro has an industrial-diner aesthetic, with an open kitchen and a small wine bar featuring little-heard-of natural wines. Our appetizer of Turkish dumplings was small, so we just about fought over the tiny lamb-stuffed pockets in a spicy tomato vinaigrette. On the other hand, the entrées proved quite generous. Expect surprises like roasted Gulf snapper over a bed of wood-fired beets and crispy kale, all drizzled with fennel aioli. Or sourdough tagliatelle laced with crispy brussels sprouts, creamy burrata, honey, and pistachios.