Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery

This craft brewery draws locals like bees to honey. Chef Rebecca Williams’s creativity is evident in such offerings as a spicy crawfish dip and a beer and cheddar soup full of orzo, carrots, cabbage, red bell pepper, and roasted fennel. Feeling a bit reckless, and resigned to an extra mile or two on the next day’s run, we indulged in the duck fat fries, thick-cut, dusted in smoked salt, and served with a truffle mayo. We followed that with the hand-cut ribeye, grilled and finished with a mushroom and chipotle butter sauce. Throwing all caution to the wind (and adding another mile or two), we ended with the pub’s signature dessert: the Pecan Point cobbler, with an IPA-infused crust, bourbon vanilla ice cream, pecans, and praline.