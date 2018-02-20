Villa Montez

We hate to repeat ourselves, but we keep coming back to the old Pool family mansion, perched atop a Henderson Highway hill. In a town with a virtual revolving door of both original and franchise eateries, Mundo and Carlos Villapudua’s elegant restaurant remains a mainstay of delicious Latin-inspired dishes. On a bustling Saturday night (for which we were grateful we had made reservations), we relied on our favorite appetizers, like the peppery balsamic-glazed ahi tuna, but we ventured into the unknown with a buttery, perfectly grilled salmon filet with a piquant pepper sauce aside garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus. If time and weather allow, take a walk along the restaurant’s grounds; Carlos and Mundo grow their own herbs and veggies and have decorated with creative landscaping and welded sculpture. Keep an eye out for the large Texas-shape (well, sort of) rock.