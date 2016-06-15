In a world full of evil dudes pretending to be good guys, Waylon Jennings was a good guy pretending to be an evil dude and never quite succeeding.
Buddy Holly
The Corpus Christi ranch house where the bombshell lived during high school can be yours for $215,000.
Willie Nelson’s classic album Red Headed Stranger gets “The Kitten Covers” treatment, but which other Texas albums deserve to be profiled?
Fifty years ago, a plane carrying Buddy Holly crashed in a remote Iowa cornfield. This month, hundreds of fans will gather at the ballroom where he played his final show to sing, dance, and mourn the greatest rock star ever to come out of Texas.
Buddy Holly. Waylon Jennings. Carolyn Hester. The Hancocks. The Flatlanders. An oral history of the state's most storied music scene.
In Lubbock Buddy Holly was just a skinny kid with glasses, but to rock-and-roll fans he was—and is—a whole lot more.