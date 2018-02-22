National Rifle Association
The Nuge’s Stranglehold

Jan 21, 2013 By Jason Cohen

Ted Nugent, the unrepentant hunter and right-wing activist, grabs the media's attention with his political rhetoric, landing appearances on the Texas Tribune and CBS This Morning. 
Ted Nugent Puts Obama in His Sights

Apr 17, 2012 By Jason Cohen

Stumping for Mitt Romney at the NRA convention, the rock star proclaims that he "will either be dead or in jail by this time next year" if President Barack Obama is reelected.

Happiness Is a Warm Gun

May 31, 2005 By Michael Hall

In the state with the nation’s most celebrated concealed carry law, is it any wonder that the annual convention of pistol packers, peddlers, and promoters was number one with a bullet?

