WHO: Michael Brown, a senior at Mirabeau B. Lamar High School in Houston

WHAT: Brown was accepted into twenty top universities with full-ride scholarships

WHY IT’S SO GREAT: It’s harder than ever to get into the country’s most prestigious universities, so the already impressive feat of getting into an Ivy League institution is all the more admirable today. And finding a way to pay for higher education is a crucial part of any but the wealthiest students’ application strategy. Michael Brown, a senior at Lamar High School in Houston, has managed to accomplish that (and more)!

On March 28, Brown opened the last of twenty acceptance letters from top universities. Not only was he accepted into his long-time dream school, Stanford, but he was also granted admission into schools like Harvard, Princeton, Northwestern, and Yale. He was also awarded a full ride to each school through a mix of scholarships and grants. And he earned an additional $260,000 in scholarships outside of his school applications. And—no, just kidding.

Stanford admission notwithstanding, Brown hasn’t yet decided which university he’ll be attending. He’ll be spending the next month visiting schools before he makes a decision on May 1. Whatever school he chooses, they’ll be lucky to have him. Congrats, Michael!