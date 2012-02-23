Apparently residents of San Antonio and Dallas cannot keep their hands off each other—unless, of course, the person happens to be their spouse.

The two cities landed on the top ten list of U.S. cities with the highest per capita of users of AshleyMadison.com, an online dating site marketed to married people with roving eyes. (While Houston graced another humiliating list this week, the city is spared this time.)

San Antonio ranked number two on the list (only D.C. has more people using the site), while Dallas comes in at number nine. Perhaps Dallasites shouldn’t be surprised they landed on the list; the reality show Cheaters was filmed mostly in North Texas.

But, while the list itself is unsavory, there’s a silver lining: “Simply put, the more successful you are, the more prone to cheating you are,” explained Noel Biderman, CEO of Avid Life Media, which owns Ashley Madison, in an interview with the Washington Post. Biderman said the cities were ranked on a total members-per-capita basis and Dallas and San Antonio have 225,660 and 126,312 users respectively.

According to the Ashley Madison’s homepage, it is “the most recognized and reputable extramarital affair company” and “the most successful website for finding cheating partners.” It has a user base of about thirteen million people in seventeen countries. (To put this membership in perspective, Dallas-based Match.com, a more traditional online dating site, has twenty million members.) When creating a user profile, the website gives you the option to pick between looking for something short or long term, a cyber affair or erotic chat, or “whatever excites you.”

The complete AshleyMadison.com list: