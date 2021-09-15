Hip Replacement

The article “The Return of Liz Lambert” [August 2021] was unabashed sucking up to a destroyer of life as it was known. Yes, the Hotel San José and its neighbor, the Austin Motel, were in need of an overhaul. However, creating places for moneyed hipsters and, as a result, leading to the demise of many old stores is not worth celebrating. Hotel San Cristóbal, in Baja California Sur, is another example of “Do we really need this?” Another high-dollar getaway for moneyed hipsters. Where does it end?

Robert Blake Tritico, Houston

Sound Minds

Thanks for the story on Leon Bridges [“Texas Son,” August 2021]. I am an unapologetic Black man with unusual musical tastes. I seek out artists who don’t sound like everyone else. Leon reminds me of Sam Cooke or Otis Redding. He sings from his heart to your heart. Then there’s Leon’s real experience of being a Black man in America. I ordered Casey Gerald’s book because it also seems like a different take on being a successful Black person in America. It still ain’t easy. But both of these guys demonstrate that survival on your own terms is possible.

George Hebert, Selma

The first time you hear Leon Bridges, you think, “Wow, that guy can sing.” The first time you read Casey Gerald, you think, “Wow, that guy can write!”

Darin Ashley McNelis, Marble Falls

One for the Ageist

I look forward to reading the Texanist every month but stopped in my tracks when I read of his doubts “that any old person can just pick up any old hat and wear it well” [The Texanist, August 2021]. My 81-year-old native-born Texan body is in very good condition, and the mind is much younger. I think I am capable of choosing my headgear intelligently. I have several caps from places I have visited but only two hats. One is a Texas straw hat, and the other is an Australian outback hat with a turned-down brim to protect me from the ravages of the Texas sun. I am proud to say that I wore a white Stetson as a member of the University of Texas Longhorn Band in my day. We had to guard that hat with our lives, especially from predators like Texas Aggies. Please, no more ageist comments. I doubt that the Texanist himself is a spring chicken.

Weldon Kuretsch, Houston

From the Texanist: Mr. Kuretsch, you are correct that the Texanist is no spring chicken. As such, he abhors ageism, but still, he is sorry for the misunderstanding. When he referenced “any old person,” he did so with the “any old” idiom in mind, which may be used to describe “someone or something that is not special or specific,” as in “Give me beer over champagne any old day (of the week)”—an actual usage example from the dictionary. (Cheers to the folks at Merriam-Webster!) Again, the Texanist apologizes for the confusion and thanks you kindly for your loyal readership.