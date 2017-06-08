BBQ News: 06/02 – 06/08
– Take a trip to BBQ Camp:
What’s barbecue camp like? @gregmorago @alisoncook + @jcreidtx discuss in this week’s BBQ State of Mind podcast: https://t.co/Rf3Q33R3rA
— Jody Schmal (@jodyschmal) June 7, 2017
– Tales from the Pits, a new podcast about Texas barbecue, uploaded its third episode about barbecue road tripping.
– Jake Kemp and TC Fleming of The Ticket in Dallas recorded an episode of their Blowout podcast with Travis Heim of Heim BBQ in Fort Worth.
– Ryan Eats Barbecue at Franklin Barbecue where the brisket made up for the 6:45 line arrival.
– BBQ Throwdown coming to Houston:
The @HouBBQ wizards just announced the next Houston BBQ Throwdown set for Sept. 24 at @SaintArnold https://t.co/BIGPYj0ORQ pic.twitter.com/qnAdQF7RRp
— Craig Hlavaty (@CraigHlavaty) June 7, 2017
– Meat + Poultry Magazine has released their annual barbecue report in the June issue.
– Sam and Davy, an online clothing store, published a few pitmaster interviews. Check out their talks with Bramwell Tripp of The Pit Room and Will Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ.
– “Scott [Moore of Tejas Chocolate] made himself the chocolate maker of his neighborhood of Tomball, Texas, and along the way, started making some of the town’s best BBQ, too.”
– Miguel Vidal means business at Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ:
Congrats #pitmaster Miguel @Valstexmexbbq for making @TexasMonthly ‘s list of top #Texas #BBQ! See our feature: https://t.co/iMqLbVoZTE#tx pic.twitter.com/adiedRNYE4
— Sam & Davy (@SamandDavy) May 31, 2017
– Evie Mae’s BBQ in Wolfforth, the #9 spot on our recent Top 50 BBQ list will be closed through the weekend.
– KRIS in Corpus Christi talked to Malcolm DeShields of The Bar-B-Q Man restaurant about the barbecue bill.
– The Houston Chronicle offers some advice to budding pitmasters on how to be successful when starting a barbecue business.
– Step inside a hallowed Texas barbecue joint:
Inside the legendary Louie Mueller BBQ in Taylor, TX. https://t.co/1L9VwAHISF pic.twitter.com/wpZXoUOg4Z
— Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 2, 2017
– Nine Band Brewing will host a barbecue class at their brewery in Allen with Ten 50 BBQ on 06/17.
– Is the steak cook-off circuit the future of barbecue competitions? The Star-Telegram talks to the founders of the Steak Cookoff Association.
– Headed to NYC this weekend? Here’s what to expect from Big Apple BBQ Block Party:
Here’s all the BBQ, sides, & desserts that’ll be available at this weekend’s @bigbarbecue at @MadSqParkNYC: https://t.co/eu6n2AThIC pic.twitter.com/zZL9utiALf
— Sean Ludwig (@seanludwig) June 8, 2017
– Pig Bleecker in Manhattan has some unique dishes that incorporate barbecue. Care for some smoked duck lasagna?
– HuffPost and Zagat introduced a new BBQ Nation channel on their website for the summer.
– Sadly, a Texas barbecue legend has passed away:
We miss you and are forever grateful for your love, generosity, and so much more. Thank you for everything you taught us and the legacy you left for us to live up to. . Edgar Clarence Black, Jr., age 91, of Lockhart passed away June 2, 2017 at his home surrounded by family and friends. . Visitation will be Monday, June 5, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart (105 E. Pecan Street). . Services will be Tuesday, June 6 at 3:00 pm at The First United Methodist Church in Lockhart (313 W. San Antonio Street) followed by a catered BBQ meal at the church.