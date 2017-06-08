BBQ News: 06/02 – 06/08

– Take a trip to BBQ Camp:

– Tales from the Pits, a new podcast about Texas barbecue, uploaded its third episode about barbecue road tripping.

– Jake Kemp and TC Fleming of The Ticket in Dallas recorded an episode of their Blowout podcast with Travis Heim of Heim BBQ in Fort Worth.

– Ryan Eats Barbecue at Franklin Barbecue where the brisket made up for the 6:45 line arrival.

– BBQ Throwdown coming to Houston:

The @HouBBQ wizards just announced the next Houston BBQ Throwdown set for Sept. 24 at @SaintArnold https://t.co/BIGPYj0ORQ pic.twitter.com/qnAdQF7RRp — Craig Hlavaty (@CraigHlavaty) June 7, 2017

– Meat + Poultry Magazine has released their annual barbecue report in the June issue.

– Sam and Davy, an online clothing store, published a few pitmaster interviews. Check out their talks with Bramwell Tripp of The Pit Room and Will Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ.

– “Scott [Moore of Tejas Chocolate] made himself the chocolate maker of his neighborhood of Tomball, Texas, and along the way, started making some of the town’s best BBQ, too.”

– Miguel Vidal means business at Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ:

– Evie Mae’s BBQ in Wolfforth, the #9 spot on our recent Top 50 BBQ list will be closed through the weekend.

– KRIS in Corpus Christi talked to Malcolm DeShields of The Bar-B-Q Man restaurant about the barbecue bill.

– The Houston Chronicle offers some advice to budding pitmasters on how to be successful when starting a barbecue business.

– Step inside a hallowed Texas barbecue joint:

Inside the legendary Louie Mueller BBQ in Taylor, TX. https://t.co/1L9VwAHISF pic.twitter.com/wpZXoUOg4Z — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 2, 2017

– Nine Band Brewing will host a barbecue class at their brewery in Allen with Ten 50 BBQ on 06/17.

– Is the steak cook-off circuit the future of barbecue competitions? The Star-Telegram talks to the founders of the Steak Cookoff Association.

– Headed to NYC this weekend? Here’s what to expect from Big Apple BBQ Block Party:

– Pig Bleecker in Manhattan has some unique dishes that incorporate barbecue. Care for some smoked duck lasagna?

– HuffPost and Zagat introduced a new BBQ Nation channel on their website for the summer.

– Sadly, a Texas barbecue legend has passed away: