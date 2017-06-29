BBQ News: 06/23 – 06/29

“But for those willing to stray from their smoked-meat comfort zones, Houston is the place to be.”

Ray’s BBQ Shack in Houston is moving to a larger venue. There’ll be a bigger kitchen and room for new wood-burning pits.

Scott Moore of Tejas Chocolate in Tomball posted a recap of what business has been like since getting some increased recognition.

A longtime Houston BBQ pop-up is getting a permanent spot:

Blood Bros. BBQ to open brick-and-mortar barbecue joint. https://t.co/FpVKVe3M0J — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) June 27, 2017

Wayne Mueller on brisket: “People look at you as if you possess this philosopher’s stone, that you really can turn lead to gold.”

The BBQ Industry blog talked with Kerry Bexley about the magic of Tootsie Tomanetz and Snow’s BBQ.

La Barbecue in Austin is about to make a move indoors.

Pitmaster Laura Loomis of SA’s Two Bros. BBQ was selected as an Eater Young Gun:

How pitmaster Laura Loomis overcame sexism and skepticism https://t.co/36Xl3fSeqw pic.twitter.com/pi90NmeDYv — Eater (@Eater) June 27, 2017

LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue is adding dinner service starting this weekend with smoked burgers, pulled pork bao buns, and more.

Big news for Brownsville barbacoa lovers: Vera’s Backyard Bar-B-Que has only been open on Saturday and Sunday for decades. A few weeks ago they started service on Friday morning too.

60-year-old Guy’s Meat Market in Houston will serve its last smoked burger July 3rd.

A BBQ joint with a literal Ferris wheel is coming to Dallas:

Only in Texas will you find a BBQ joint with a 50-foot Ferris Wheel attached. https://t.co/eRYKiTFfDQ #bbq #barbecue @dwpbbq — Mike Hiller (@mikehiller) June 26, 2017

Honky Tonk Kid BBQ in Waco is moving from their long time spot to a new downtown location.

4T’s BBQ in Forney will be closed for vacation from 7/2 – 7/9.

Joe Riscky of the Riscky’s BBQ chain in Fort Worth is cooking a special barbecue menu for a dinner (sold out) tonight to showcase their version of craft barbecue.

A tour of the Big Apple BBQ Block Party:



Human meat probably tastes like pork, according to this VICE article.

ChefSteps provided a list of hardwoods with tasting notes of their smoke flavors, but not sure I agree with their post oak comment.

Sticking up for rural barbecue joints:

Rural BBQ joints have taken a hit in the last few years, but there are some signs of life. @HoustonChron https://t.co/VRm6dTdLVi — J.C. Reid (@jcreidtx) June 24, 2017

At an Armenian-American barbecue, you might find a tonir, which “looks like a brick missile silo in miniature, sending up a blast column of heat and smoke.”

Eater LA is pinning its brisket hopes on this suburban barbecue chain that used to focus on grilled meats before they installed Southern Pride smokers.

Just in case you have a vegetarian for a barbecue road trip partner:

A vegetarian’s guide to eating at BBQ joints in the South. https://t.co/oWgxfjaviH pic.twitter.com/Om4R41u3nB — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) June 28, 2017