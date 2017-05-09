Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter
Introducing Our New Politics Editor

You’ve probably seen his byline.

If you’re a regular Texas Monthly reader, chances are you’ve seen R.G. Ratcliffe’s byline. It’s everywhere. One of the hardest working reporters at the Capitol, R.G. is a heavy-hitter in Texas political journalism. For the past three legislative sessions, he has contributed to Burkablog and our Ten Best/Ten Worst legislators list, and is leading the charge on its upcoming iteration. In all that time, R.G. has been a contributor; today, I’m delighted to announce that he will be joining our staff full-time as politics editor.

R.G. represents the best kind of political journalist: he’s tough, fair, and accurate. He is sourced with Republicans and Democrats. His extensive experience covering Texas politics gives him perspective, which enables him to do the kind of clear-eyed analysis (like this widely read piece on Dan Patrick) that’s increasingly hard to find. In an era of fake news, when it can be hard to tell what’s reliable and what’s not, we could all stand more reporters like R.G. I’m thrilled that he has agreed to join our team and carry on the work that the great Paul Burka did here for years.

In case you are new to Burkablog, or to Texas Monthly, here’s a brief starter on R.G., written by the man himself. You should know that we are hard at work on this year’s Ten Best/Ten Worst list, so if you have suggestions, R.G. is accepting nominations.

After I started covering politics and government for Texas Monthly, numerous people asked me if I was the new Paul Burka. The answer is no. That would be to diminish the years of work and contributions that Paul made that helped turn Texas Monthly into one of the premier magazines of America. Even if you disagreed with Paul, he made you think.

And that is one thing I hope to do as well—make you think. It’s not my role to tell you what to think—after all, in the United States it is our constitutional right to be wrong or right. I just want to prompt readers to question the knee-jerk jingoisms of the major political parties. Personally, I am non-partisan and haven’t voted in a party primary in more than thirty years. In general elections, I have cast ballots for Republicans, Democrats, Libertarians, and independents. And, more than once, I’ve had to vote for the lesser of two evils.

My hometown is Dallas, where my father was a clothing wholesaler. During the 1964 election, when everyone else was promoting LBJ All the Way, we had a yard sign for Barry Goldwater. Daddy was a die-hard Republican who believed the federal income tax and the Texas public school finance system were nothing less than socialistic income redistribution. He believed personal success came from hard work and arguing anything else was a no-sale for a man whose family had starved after his own father had abandoned them. On the other hand, my mother was the daughter of an oil wildcatter in Louisiana, a man who made and lost a couple of fortunes. The family was friends and supporters of Huey Long. My mother described Long as a crook who could be forgiven because he taxed major oil companies to buy school books for the children in Louisiana public schools. Mother and Daddy often did not vote—except for the time my dad snuck off to cast a ballot for Ronald Reagan—because they cancelled each other out. At our lunch after Daddy’s funeral, Mother sighed and said, “I guess I can start voting again.”

As a journalist, I have worked in Texas for the Beaumont Enterprise, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Austin American-Statesman, and did a 24-year turn with the Houston Chronicle covering the Texas Capitol and national politics. My goal was always to be fair in holding politicians accountable for their actions and to challenge their political positions. The liberal Democratic Attorney General Jim Mattox once complained to me that I had never once written a story on him that he could include in a mailer. In recent years, probably more than one Republican would say the same. However, I have liked almost every politician I’ve ever covered and respect most opposing viewpoints.

Governor Ann Richards once described Texas politics as a contact sport. But it is more than just that. It is where our culture and our business community and our beliefs in who we are come together to harmonize or clash. In this, my job is to inform, entertain, and make you think.

  • WUSRPH

    I am glad to see at a time when most of us who can even remember Jim Mattox (or in some cases even Ann Richards) are retired, retiring or dead….that one experienced, knowledgeable and unbiased journalist is starting a new career….It is always good to have someone who knows both what has come before and what are the issues today and is competent to judge both in a position such as your new one. CONGRATULATIONS.

    I am also happy to see your appointment as a rejection of some wild rumor that TM no longer cared about Texas politics.

  • roadgeek

    Congratulations on the new position.

  • SpiritofPearl

    A good choice by TM!

  • As good as they come.

  • R.G. Ratcliffe

    Thanks to all

  • Laura Pickett Calfee

    RG, did you know my cousin Rick Campbell at the BE and Hou Chron?

  • José

    Best wishes, R.G. Some regard you as a vexed irrelevant dunsel but the rest of us believe that progressives will appreciate your work as well.

  • WUSRPH

    On a slightly different subject:

    Did you see the item in the QR about how the Senate has issued an absolute “no blue jeans” edict?
    Boy, how times have changed. I remember a time back in the 70s when one of the downtown clubs barred a House member who was wearing blue jeans…..The House’s reaction was to pass a formal resolution declaring that blue jeans were appropriate attire anywhere, everywhere and at any time In Texas. Someone should dig out a copy and show it to that uptight Sgt.-At-Arms in the Senate. What does he think this is—The Court of St. James?. THIS IS TEXAS AFTER ALL.

    • WUSRPH

      Of course, there was also the time when one of the downtown clubs would not let a woman member of the House into the club. There had been so few in the past (only one in 1971, for example) that the club did just did not know what to do with the half-dozen or so that got elected in 1972 as part of the public reaction to the Sharpstown Scandal.

    • BCinBCS

      I had the great pleasure (/s) of spending a summer being trained to become a second lieutenant at Ft. Riley, Kansas. As part of the usual harassment, we were not allowed off base for the first two or three weeks. Finally, we were given liberty and all of the trainees from all over the south and middle of America invaded the surrounding towns. Upon our return, one of the captains or colonels who was originally from the east coast forcefully informed us that, in the future, no one would be allowed off of the base wearing “those hillbilly blue jeans”. After that, almost no one left Ft. Riley on the weekends.

      I have been wearing Levy 501’s since I was a child. They are rugged, long lasting and fit me well. When I was young, they were also inexpensive. All of that changed in 1980 when John Travolta made them fashionable with the movie Urban Cowboy. The law of supply and demand coupled with the law of opportunity took the price of blue jeans from about $13.00 a pair that year to around about $27.00 a pair. That increase has never gone back down as I now routinely buy my shrink-to-fits for around $96.00 apiece. Still worth it, though.

      • SpiritofPearl

        The GOP House monitor told a woman wearing a sleeveless dress that she couldn’t enter.

  • BCinBCS

    Congratulations, R.G.
    Now you’ve gone and done it! 😉

  • Sandra G. Holland

    Contratulations, R. G.

  • Charlie Primero

    Is R.G. Ratcliffe Jewish?

