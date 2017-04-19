Facebook > Email > More Pinterest Print Twitter
Texans Support Path to Citizenship for Undocumented Immigrants

But the Texas Lyceum survey found Republicans back deportation.

Photo by John Moore/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, as I listened to Joshua Blank lay out the results of the new Texas Lyceum survey of state adult attitudes on illegal immigration, I couldn’t help but think how different the Lone Star State might be if everyone voted. Certainly, the Texas Lyceum survey showed gentler approach to immigration than what we see in our politics.

Before I lay out those Lyceum statistics, consider this: In last year’s presidential election, Texas had a voting age population of 19.3 million people, of whom 78 percent were registered to vote. But only 46 percent of the state’s adults bothered to cast a ballot. Only Hawaii had lower percentage of its voting age adults show up at the ballot box. For Texas, that means a mere 24 percent of the state’s adult population voted to give 36 Electoral College votes to Republican Donald J. Trump and his promises to build a border wall with Mexico and deport 11 million illegal immigrants in the United States. Don’t gloat, Democrats, the percentage of the adult Texas population who voted for Hillary Clinton was even less.

Let’s step back one election cycle, Republican Governor Greg Abbott pretty easily won the 2014 election, when less than a quarter of the voting age adults bothered to cast a ballot. Abbott won with the votes of just about 15 percent of the total adult population in Texas. That means five out of six adults in the state either voted for someone else, or didn’t vote at all. Now, Abbott is pushing for a crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities that do not fully cooperate with Trump’s deportation plans.

So why all this buildup before getting to the Lyceum survey? Because it focuses on the attitudes of all Texans, not just those who embrace party affiliations.

One area where this showed up is in a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. A whopping 90 percent of the adult Texans surveyed supported citizenship after long waiting periods, criminal background checks, and a demonstrated proficiency in English. “This result may be surprising to anyone familiar with other public opinion polls in Texas, most of which show that the notion of a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants currently living in the U.S. is quite unpopular,” read the survey’s executive summary.

The numbers are different, though, when respondents were asked whether they want President Trump to follow up on his promise to deport undocumented immigrants. Only 31 percent said they did, while 62 percent said they did not; however, 59 percent of the self-identified Republicans said they favored deportation.

Overall, 72 percent of Texans expressed concern about illegal immigration, but just 37 percent said they were “extremely concerned.” Republicans were more concerned about illegal immigration than Democrats by 90 percent to 57 percent. While not terribly surprising that 78 percent of Anglos said they are concerned about illegal immigration, so too were 69 percent of the Hispanics surveyed. Overall, 61 percent of the adults surveyed opposed the construction of the border wall proposed by Trump.

On the issue of sanctuary cities, 49 percent of the adults surveyed opposed the concept, while 45 percent approved. Among Republicans, 86 percent were opposed. So it is easy to see why Republican politicians like Abbott would take that policy position. Among Democrats, support for sanctuary cities was 69 percent, and Hispanics supported the concept by 56 percent.

  • Toddster

    So, the idea being that if too many people break a law, we should pass a new law in order to accommodate them? Pretty sure that is not a good precedent to set.

    • Gunslinger

      That’s not exactly a new concept. Prohibition passed. People still drank. Prohibition repealed.
      Homosexual activity was illegal. People still had gay sex. Those laws were repealed…mostly.
      Some things can’t or shouldn’t be dealt with on the level of criminal law.

      • WUSRPH

        And, as you know, being in the US without legal authorization IS NOT a criminal act. It is a civil violation. You cannot be jailed for just being here…..It is a criminal act (a misdemeanor) to enter the US without authorization, but an estimated 40% of the undocumented came in with visas or other legal permits and over stayed their authorized period. Overstaying is also a civil violation, not a criminal act.

        • roadgeek

          So other sovereign nation-states get to pick and choose who comes in, but not the United States? Please clarify. And let’s also discuss the concept of moral hazard inherent in passing an “amnesty” every twenty years or so.

          • WUSRPH

            There is no legal barrier to our “pick(ing) and choos(ing)” as you put it….There may be a moral one, however, and it is definitely counter to our history….We didn’t pick and choose when your ancestors probably came to America…It was open doors for most of our history (except for free blacks and, later, Chinese)….and that didn’t seem to destroy us.. In fact, the mixture of the various nationalities, religions and cultures is what has made America what it is today—-the greatest nation on earth. The US didn’t get down to picking and choosing (by nationality and race) until 1924, after the greatest period of immigration (late 19th century up to WW I). The problem is what standards are we to use to “pick” the deserving……From your past record, I suspect yours might have a lot more to do with the color/religion/culture of the potential immigrant than mine would…There is also the fact that just because a proposed immigrant is highly educated/trained or from a particularly culture does not mean that he or she will contribute the most to America. If we had used that standard in the past few Irish, Poles, East Europeans, Italians, Jews or virtually any other group except the post-1848 Germans would have been allowed to cross our borders….The fact is that most people with the qualifications you would probably insist on are the most unlikely to be immigrants. There education/status normally gives them privileged position in their home society so there is often no reason for them to leave. (As with all general rules…there are exceptions, such as the case with Indians where the educational system produces more than the economy can use…but even that is changing). What history shows us that it is the people with a reason to leave–economic, religious, political–who are most likely to immigrant….It also shows us that most of them are the most industrious and ambitious since making the decision to live all behind is not something a lazy person is likely to make. In addition, there is the fact that our economy needs the kind of people without real skills to fill what I term the “First Generation Jobs”….

        • John Bernard Books

          “For the first improper entry offense, the person can be fined (as a criminal penalty), or imprisoned for up to six months, or both. For a subsequent offense, the person can be fined or imprisoned for up to two years, or both. (See 8 U.S.C. Section 1325, I.N.A. Section 275.)”
          http://www.alllaw.com/articles/nolo/us-immigration/crime-enter-illegally.html

      • ronk1957

        Not a good comparison. Immigration was never outlawed there are just conditions on it . Alcohol still has conditions on it. You can’t make it in the woods and legally sell it. You can’t sell it to minors. Immigration like alcohol has conditions also . It must be controlled. What if one billion people from China “wanted a better life” ? How about another Billion from India ? while you are at it how about another billion from the African continent ? Everybody wants a better life.

    • José

      If too many people break a law it dang well means that you ought to think about whether something’s wrong with the law. Bloggers can afford to be idealists. Good government requires being practical. Talk to any experienced law enforcement officer and ask them if they cite every violation that they see.

      • ronk1957

        I agree. Let’s make murder legal in Chicago.

  • roadgeek

    No. Absolutely not. The Roadgeek plan is a form of “permission to stay and work”, but no citizenship and absolutely no chain migration. No amnesty whatsoever. Libs could have had amnesty/immigration reform during 2007-08, but chose to pass, for some reason. Don’t come wanting a do-over now. And nothing happens till after the Wall is finished.

  • txcharley .

    So who did they ask? Only people living in Austin? Those results certainly do not reflect the opinions of ANYONE I know – and I know a LOT of Texans!!

    • pwt7925

      My friends in New York tell me that the results of the election do not reflect the opinions of ANYONE they know, and they know a LOT of New Yorkers. Clearly there are a lot of people they don’t know.

  • ronk1957

    Polls say Hillary Clinton wins election in a landslide ! It is in all how you ask the question. Example : Do you want poor little three year old Juan and his little puppy sent back to Mexico ?

