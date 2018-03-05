BBQ

Small Town Smokers: Pit Stop Bar-B-Q

Mar 5, 2018 By Texas Monthly

Owner and pitmaster Kim Dunn opened Pit Stop Bar-B-Q in Temple in 2010, after working for decades in fast food. You can order brisket and crunchy coleslaw, or taste Korean flavors in dishes like galbi beef ribs, kimchi-spiked jambalaya, and dumplings. Read Story

Big Cat BBQ

Jan 26, 2018 By Daniel Vaughn

With a new smoker named Bocephus, and another on the way, the inspiring James Jones keeps improving his game in Cedar Park.

Nelson’s BBQ

Jan 18, 2018 By Daniel Vaughn

With a sandwich like the Nasty Nate and impressive barbecue, this one-man show in San Antonio has earned a loyal following.

Black Board Bar-B-Q

Jan 17, 2018 By Daniel Vaughn

Write it down: This new Sisterdale joint, which does more than barbecue, picks up where the memorable Maywald's left off.

Koko Ramen

Jan 30, 2018 By Daniel Vaughn

Quick study Cade Mercer's pitmaster background brings the smoke to this Japanese staple at his new food truck in Waco.

