Norma Frances “Tootsie” Tomanetz was recognized in the Texas House this week with Resolution 706, which celebrates “her achievements as a barbecue pit master.”

Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller chose not to take the Texas Attorney General’s advice to stop regulating barbecue joint scales, so a new barbecue bill has been filed in the 2019 Texas legislative session.

Mum Foods is getting a permanent address to serve their pastrami:

Pastrami-slinging deli is taking over Eastside Cafe’s old pie shop https://t.co/WW4NfPgp9p pic.twitter.com/GSTFR8EFHI — Eater Austin (@EaterAustin) March 1, 2019

LeAnn Mueller reflected on the tumultuous genesis of la Barbecue in Austin: “[W]e had three days to turn J Mueller BBQ into la Barbecue.”

KVUE in Austin offers up some ideas for barbecue in town that doesn’t require standing in a long line.

The Houston Barbecue Festival is coming up on April 14:



Houston Food Finder provided some additional details on the upcoming Houston fest.

Sausage Wars are coming to Houston on April 6, when ten Texas barbecue joints battle with cased meats.

The Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit will saddle up at Perini Ranch on April 12-14, featuring a lineup of pitmasters from across the country.

The Fire Pit at this year’s Austin Food & Wine Festival, on April 27 & 28, will be stocked with barbecue talent.

Guess Family Barbecue’s new spot won’t be located where they had originally planned:

Guess Family Barbecue, the Waco food truck which has become a fan favorite and a darling of @TexasMonthly magazine, has signed a lease on the vacant former Michna’s Bar-B-Que building at 2803 Franklin Ave.: https://t.co/5R3tpu7I8T @BBQsnob #Waco #txbbq #texasbbq pic.twitter.com/jI5ZR2HUdt — Waco Tribune-Herald (@wacotrib) March 12, 2019

Texas barbecue has seen a decidedly urban shift from its rural roots of late, but the trend is starting to reverse itself.

“You come out with this, it almost looks like a meteorite — this dried-up thing that fell out of the sky, all black and charred looking — but then you cut into it, and it’s all moist and juicy and flavorful.” Ken Hess on big cuts of barbecue.

Sunny Moberg of Moberg Smokers has announced they’re building a new, larger shop to help meet the demand for their incredibly popular offset smokers.

Getting them started early:

Youth pitbuilders showcase their handmade pits that rival the pros at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo #BBQ #Texas #Ag https://t.co/Iw0UngbABX — Chuck Blount (@chuck_blount) March 4, 2019

The San Antonio Express-News compiled a list of the sixty best restaurants in the city, and four of them are barbecue joints, with 2M Smokehouse cracking the top ten.

Burnwood ’68, a new barbecue joint in San Antonio, gets a star from the San Antonio-Express News is a recent review.

After a recent Houston barbecue road trip, dubbed BBQPalooza9, one barbecue blogger is ready to declare a new barbecue capital of Texas.

Pitmaster Jeffery Hobbs talked to Passion Dallas about the Slow Bone:



The Dallas Observer praised Smoke Sessions Barbecue on their pulled pork, pepper jack beef sausage, and brisket, which it described as “meat magic.”

The new brisket burnt ends are the special every Wednesday at Ten50 BBQ in Richardson.

RaBBi-Q comes to Dallas:



Greg Holbrook, owner of Poor Daddy’s Smokehouse in North Richland Hills, is closing up shop to move to Kermit and serve barbecue to oil field workers.

Pitmasters with experience at Truth BBQ, la Barbecue, Terry Black’s, Freedmen’s, Micklethwait, and Franklin Barbecue have joined forces at Goldee’s Barbecue, which will open in Fort Worth in May.

Denton is getting a new barbecue joint called H2Oak. The owners of Argyle’s Bumbershoot BBQ will open the new spot sometime this summer.

Pappas Delta Blues Smokehouse, which has been successful in its first location in Webster, will open a new spot in Plano.

Tragedy struck in Atlanta when a fire destroyed B’s Cracklin’ BBQ:

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit Bryan and Nikki Furman of B’s Cracklin’ BBQ, and Truth BBQ is hosting a benefit in Houston on March 30.

Legendary North Carolina whole-hog joint Wilber’s Barbecue is closed after the state shut them down for not paying taxes, but owner Wilber Shirley says he will reopen.

Great Texas BBQ in Louisiana?

Food & Wine magazine says some of the best Texas-style barbecue can be found at Moo’s Craft Barbecue in LA.

The Jones sisters are pitmasters at Kansas City’s Jones BBQ, and they’ve been selected to appear in the upcoming season of Queer Eye. Sales of their sauce have spiked since the announcement.

The Kansas City-based Chew Diligence podcast discusses the changing technology of commercial barbecue.

Making a case for grass-fed beef briskets: