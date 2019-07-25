“Barbecue was once a Southern food with a national fan base. Now it’s a national food with Southern roots. Now barbecue has a future as well as a past.” – John T. Edge.

Those are indeed la Barbecue’s ribs on the cover:

Garden & Gun's August/September issue celebrates Southern barbecue, featuring la Barbecue's ribs on the cover.

Food & Wine loves the new smoked burgers found across Texas, especially those at LeRoy & Lewis and Valentina’s in Austin, Smokin’ Moon in Pharr, and Heim Barbecue in Fort Worth.

Evan LeRoy shared some details of the LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue brick-and-mortar that’s in the works.

LeRoy and Lewis is also hosting its annual Heat Week, featuring a special menu of spicy barbecue.

“I am not always seeking BBQ, but BBQ is always there.” – Kelly Yandell, in her writing about the influence that barbecue—from Wichita Falls to Dallas to Lexington—has had on her life.

Who has the best BBQ in Dallas?

D Magazine named Pecan Lodge Best Barbecue in Dallas for 2019.

Riscky’s Barbeque of Fort Worth will host a beef rib-eating contest at its Stockyards location on July 27.

Fort Worth Weekly was impressed with Derek Allan’s Texas BBQ, which just opened in Fort Worth.

The Visit Fort Worth folks are touting all the new barbecue joints that have opened in the city.

Miguel Vidal isn’t quite ready to pass the torch:

Kingsford Charcoal featured pitmaster Miguel Vidal and his son at Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ in South Austin.

Southern Smoke has announced its talent line-up, including plenty of pitmasters, for its October 6 event. Tickets go on sale August 9.

Smoked is returning to Dallas for yet another year of barbecue consumption on September 21.

Tickets are on sale for the Meat Fight 1K (not a misprint) in McKinney on August 11, where there’ll be a full kilometer of beer and meat.

Banger’s in Austin will celebrate its seventh anniversary on August 3 with a sausage-stuffed pig and a whole hog from Evan LeRoy.

Meet Van Sykes of Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Alabama:



The Dallas Observer loved the smoked turkey and brisket taco at Flores BBQ, which recently moved from Whitney to a food truck in Fort Worth.

H2Oak will bring barbecue and a mac and cheese bar to downtown Denton this fall.

Top 5 BBQ in DeSoto had to close, but owners Kendon and Davetta Greene are now serving out of the KG’s Pitmaster BBQ food truck.

Buckle up for a ride when it comes to future beef prices:

J.C. Reid reports that three big macro-level events in recent months will affect the price of beef in the long term, beyond the typical summer grilling season price increases.

Chet Garner, aka the Daytripper, headed to Longview and filmed at the original Bodacious Bar-B-Que.

“The idea for Valentina’s is definitely centered around family and a home kind of feeling,” —Miguel Vidal to Garden & Gun.

Paula Disbrowe promises to show you how to make the perfect smoked pork ribs in your own backyard.

A barbecue-inspired sushi chef:



The New Yorker published its list of the best cookbooks of this century, and Franklin Barbecue; A Meat Smoking Manifesto made the cut.

Folks from the Tribune News Service were impressed with Lubbock during a trip to Texas and shared a recommendation for lunch at Evie Mae’s BBQ.

John Stage, owner and founder of Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, explained what’s to be gained and lost when you bring a majority investor into your barbecue business.

USA Today says Kreuz Market is the best BBQ road trip destination in Texas:

USA Today named Kreuz Market the best BBQ road trip destination in Texas. The article also highlighted Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que as serving "amazing sandwiches and ribs to die for – all in a working gas station."

The Takeout provides this guide to Kansas City barbecue for first-time visitors.

CNN sheds some light on the barbecue styles of Georgia and Alabama, which they call “the Deep South’s most overlooked barbecue states.”

Howard Conyers visited Jones Bar-B-Que Diner in Marianna, Arkansas, and talked about the restaurant’s legacy with owner James Jones.

Another brisket option in South Carolina:

Free Times cover story: Bach Pham spent time with barbecue masters at City Limits Q, Big T's BBQ and with Julio Salomon Esqueda, examining how they prepare their barbecue.

Three years after it was announced, Noble Smoke is finally open in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The state of Mississippi has put together a new barbecue trail, but sadly it doesn’t seem to be too discerning. The listing apparently includes every barbecue restaurant in the state, including thirteen Dickey’s locations.

A group of Canadian chefs traveled to Texas for some barbecue research, then returned to Vancouver to run a summer barbecue pop-up.

It wasn’t the first time for this rib thief:

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the Meat Fight 1k would be held on August 28. It has been updated to reflect the correct date, which is August 11.