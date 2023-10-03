TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks” are exclusive perks and discounts that Texas Monthly’s network of barbecue joints generously offer to members like you each month. Proof of membership is required to redeem.

OCTOBER PERKS

Brisket U | Get $10 off any Brisket U Class with code TXMNEWS23 *

| Get $10 off any Brisket U Class with code * Franklin BBQ | Slinging meets in Houston at Southern Smoke Festival on October 14!

| Slinging meets in Houston at Southern Smoke Festival on October 14! Cattleack BBQ | Whole hog pig pickin’ party with special guest Elliott Moss. on October 28 (11am – 1pm). Event held at Cattleack Barbeque.

| Whole hog pig pickin’ party with special guest Elliott Moss. on October 28 (11am – 1pm). Event held at Cattleack Barbeque. Barbs-B-Q | Free Sticker*; Slider & Cider Halloween Party October 6; Brisket Class October 22; See calendar for details.

| Free Sticker*; Slider & Cider Halloween Party October 6; Brisket Class October 22; See calendar for details. Interstellar | See calendar for events and specials!

| See calendar for events and specials! Juan and Allie’s BBQ | 10% discount on any purchase for TM BBQ Members and veterans*; 114 Texas Spur 511 Sunset, TX 76270—right off 287. “You will get the best backyard BBQ.”

For the full calendar view, check out the live Pit Perks Calendar.

*Proof of membership is required to claim TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks.” TM BBQ Club members must show their physical membership card, proof of membership to the TM BBQ Club Facebook group, or the TM BBQ Club badge in the BBQ Finder app.

