TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks” are exclusive perks and discounts that Texas Monthly’s network of barbecue joints generously offer to members like you each month. Proof of membership is required to redeem.
MARCH PIT PERKS
- Brisket U | Get $15 off any Brisket U Class with code TXMNEWS24scTW
- La Barbecue | Happy hour on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3:00 pm-6:00 pm
- Juan and Allie’s BBQ | Address: 114 Texas Spur 511 Sunset Texas 76270
- Bar-A-BBQ | Easter pre-orders available; Will be open Easter Sunday, March 31.
- Tejas Chocolate & BBQ | 20% off merchandise, rubs, and sauce bottles.* Sundays offer brisket hash, and Mondays offer Cubanos. They are now open seven days a week!
Comments