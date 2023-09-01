SEPTEMBER PERKS
- Brisket U | Get $10 off any Brisket U Class with code TXMNEWS23*
- Juan & Allie’s BBQ | Location: 114 Tx Spur 511 Sunset Tx 76270
- Eaker Barbecue | 10% off all merch and free sticker*; See calendar for specials. New Daily Menu Items: Sloppy Joe Sliders 2 for $8; Chef Salad $8/$12 with turkey or turkey salad; Turkey Salad Sandwich $8
- LeRoy and Lewis | Hosting their sixth iteration of their comprehensive New School BBQ University. Spend the weekend with the L&L crew cooking their whole meat menu on their pits. All meals are provided from Friday evening – Sunday afternoon. Up your BBQ game and make lasting connections in the industry! Email [email protected] to sign up! Tuition is $2000 for the weekend.
-
Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue | 10% off purchase*; Thursdays are always the days we do SPECIALS! Follow them on Facebook @rosslersbluecordbbq or Instagram @rosslers_blue_cord_bbq to see their weekly specials. They have specials like brisket bloody mary deviled eggs, rib tips, smoked brisket lasagna, and ribeyes cooked to order are some of the specials we have.
- Join them at Harker Heights Food, Wine and Brew Festival on September 8-9 and Long Time in Austin, TX on September 30.
- Brantley Creek Barbecue | 10% off your purchase and a free sticker!*; Location: 3541 Faudree Rd, Odessa, TX 79765
- Interstellar BBQ | See calendar for specials. Will be launching a new concept/food trailer, Yellow Bell Tacos, soon! Location: Austin Beerworks new location at 10300 Springdale Road.
-
Blood Bros. BBQ | 10% off all merch*
- GSK presents: “Houston’s Best Damn Fried Chicken Contest” in support of the Lupus Foundation of America Texas Gulf Coast Chapter, Inc.
- Location; Time: 12 pm – 5 pm; Get Tickets
- BPSOS-Houston “7th Annual Banh Mi Cookoff Fundraiser”
- Location; Time: 6:30pm – 9pm; Get tickets
- Barbs B Q | Free sticker with purchase*; Will have specials, a class, and more coming soon!
- Reveille Barbecue Co | 10% off merchandise*; See calendar for specials.
For the full calendar view, check out the live Pit Perks Calendar.
*Proof of membership is required to claim TM BBQ Club “Pit Perks.” TM BBQ Club members must show their physical membership card, proof of membership to the TM BBQ Club Facebook group, or the TM BBQ Club badge in the BBQ Finder app.
- More About:
- TM BBQ Club
Comments