Grill your own beef tongue or calamari rings at the table hibachi.
Bryan
Brick walls, white tablecloths, and homey food.
The menu is vast, and the flavors are tantalizing.
The menu’s global, the mood inviting.
Breathing new life into old buildings is a burgeoning business in downtown Bryan. The area’s latest trendy eatery is Rx Pizza, named for the pharmacy that long occupied the premises. A lively bar and retro touches lend a mid-century feel, making the place fun (and very loud). From the commendable…
Disguised as a run-of-the-mill Asian restaurant, Kluay Kluay is case in point that looks can be deceiving. Hidden in the back of a pleasant yet unremarkable shopping center are chefs who are producing quite remarkable Thai cuisine. It’s the kind of food where you not only conjure up enough self-discipline…
As one of Bryan’s finer dining establishments, La Riviera offers upscale fare in a lovely but not stuffy environment. While its lunch and dinner offerings range from salads to hearty items like steaks and seafood, its daily (except Sunday) afternoon tea menu involves more delicate fare, like scones, pastries, and…
It’s hard to replicate a legend, but that’s what Keith Schmidt is tasked with at the new Kreuz Market in Bryan. Keith bought the business from his father Rick in 2011, and he’s shepherding it through their first true expansion since the business first opened in 1900. The Schmidt family…
One order is plenty to share, but you may not want to.