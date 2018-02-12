Bryan

Rx Pizza

Jul 27, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Breathing new life into old buildings is a burgeoning business in downtown Bryan. The area’s latest trendy eatery is Rx Pizza, named for the pharmacy that long occupied the premises. A lively bar and retro touches lend a mid-century feel, making the place fun (and very loud). From the commendable…

Kluay Kluay

Apr 21, 2016 By Texas Monthly

Disguised as a run-of-the-mill Asian restaurant, Kluay Kluay is case in point that looks can be deceiving. Hidden in the back of a pleasant yet unremarkable shopping center are chefs who are producing quite remarkable Thai cuisine. It’s the kind of food where you not only conjure up enough self-discipline…

La Riviera

Dec 10, 2015 By Texas Monthly

As one of Bryan’s finer dining establishments, La Riviera offers upscale fare in a lovely but not stuffy environment. While its lunch and dinner offerings range from salads to hearty items like steaks and seafood, its daily (except Sunday) afternoon tea menu involves more delicate fare, like scones, pastries, and…
Kreuz Market (Bryan)

Aug 10, 2015 By Daniel Vaughn

It’s hard to replicate a legend, but that’s what Keith Schmidt is tasked with at the new Kreuz Market in Bryan. Keith bought the business from his father Rick in 2011, and he’s shepherding it through their first true expansion since the business first opened in 1900. The Schmidt family…

